Belagavi Farmer Declared Dead On Paper, Village Accountant Suspended

Belagavi: The Belagavi district magistrate has ordered the suspension of the village accountant for dereliction of duty in a case of forging and confirming a record that a farmer was dead while he was still alive. Lokayukta officials had already registered a suo motu complaint against four officials in this regard on Tuesday.

It has been confirmed in the records that Eerappa Nagappa Abbai, a farmer from Suthagatti village in Savadatti taluk of Belgaum, died in 2021. For the last five years, Abbai has been deprived of government schemes due to the negligence of the officials.

Eerappa had applied for a death certificate for a family member on July 8, 2021. However, the village accountant, Neela Muragoda, recorded that Eerappa himself had died. The omission did not even come to the attention of Abbai for five years. The death certificate was handed over to him five months ago.

In July 2025, he had applied for drip irrigation for his land, when it was already known that he had been mentioned as dead in the records. Shocked by this, he walked up to the land records office, where the staff informed him that he was mentioned as dead in the records.