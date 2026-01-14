Belagavi Farmer Declared Dead On Paper, Village Accountant Suspended
Eerappa Nagappa Abbai applied for a death certificate for a family member on July 8, 2021, when the village accountant recorded his name by mistake.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Belagavi: The Belagavi district magistrate has ordered the suspension of the village accountant for dereliction of duty in a case of forging and confirming a record that a farmer was dead while he was still alive. Lokayukta officials had already registered a suo motu complaint against four officials in this regard on Tuesday.
It has been confirmed in the records that Eerappa Nagappa Abbai, a farmer from Suthagatti village in Savadatti taluk of Belgaum, died in 2021. For the last five years, Abbai has been deprived of government schemes due to the negligence of the officials.
Eerappa had applied for a death certificate for a family member on July 8, 2021. However, the village accountant, Neela Muragoda, recorded that Eerappa himself had died. The omission did not even come to the attention of Abbai for five years. The death certificate was handed over to him five months ago.
In July 2025, he had applied for drip irrigation for his land, when it was already known that he had been mentioned as dead in the records. Shocked by this, he walked up to the land records office, where the staff informed him that he was mentioned as dead in the records.
"I am upset because of the mistake made by the village accountant. I am running to government offices in Belagavi and Bengaluru with an application stating that I am alive. Due to this omission, I have also been deprived of drip irrigation equipment," Abbai lamented. He would have received a subsidy of Rs three lakh under this scheme.
Lokayukta officials said a suo motu complaint has been registered against Muragoda, circle revenue inspector RS Patil, Savadatti tahsildar Mallikarjuna Heggan and Bailhongala sub-divisional officer Praveen Jain for dereliction of duty. The investigation is ongoing.
District collector Mohammed Roshan said, "Based on the report by the tahsildar, I suspended the Suthagatti village accountant on January 12. We will take further action, including disciplinary action, as per the law."
