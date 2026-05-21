Belagavi Ayurvedic Practitioner's Adoption Of Israeli Mango Cultivation Method Fetches Rich Dividend
Dr Sameer Naik, who purchased 5.5 acres of land in Nandihalli village and planted 2,800 Kesar mango saplings, expects a yield of nearly 30 tonnes.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Belagavi: A Belagavi-based Ayurvedic practitioner has successfully adopted the Israeli model of mango cultivation, turning his passion for farming into a profitable venture. By combining modern horticulture techniques with natural farming practices, he has not only achieved a rich harvest but also created a successful mango brand named after his mother.
While most doctors spend their lives in hospitals and clinics, Dr Sameer Naik has carved a unique identity for himself through innovative mango cultivation. On four acres of land, he has grown Kesar mangoes using Israeli farming techniques and is expecting a yield of nearly 30 tonnes this season. Harvesting has already begun, and the fruits are being packed and sold under his own brand, with boxes priced between Rs 350 and Rs 700.
Dr Naik, who holds a postgraduate degree and a PhD in Ayurveda, has been practising for the past 28 years. Originally from a farming family in Sadalga of Chikkodi taluk, he always wanted to do something different in agriculture, which drove him to study Israeli farming techniques in detail before venturing into mango cultivation.
Dr Naik learnt about Israeli agricultural methods from YouTube and by visiting farms in Maharashtra that had already implemented the model successfully. Inspired by their results, he replicated the system in Belagavi and achieved success.
In 2019, he purchased 5.5 acres of land in Nandihalli village of Belagavi taluk in Karnataka and planted 2,800 Kesar mango saplings, sourced from the horticulture centre near Hidkal Dam, across four acres. His orchard has now completed seven years, and the fourth harvest season is underway.
Dr Naik told ETV Bharat that traditional mango farming usually involved planting only 35 to 40 trees per acre, and farmers had to wait eight to 10 years for yields. "With the Israeli model, the trees start bearing fruit within three years. We planted 700 saplings per acre at a distance of seven feet between plants and 12 feet between rows. The yield has doubled year after year," he said, adding that Kesar mangoes are tasty and fetch good market demand.
Dr Naik dispatches his yields under the brand "Vaishali Farm Kesar Mango", named after his mother. He said customers have responded positively, with many visiting the farm directly to purchase the produce. "We also supplied fruits to exporters who shipped them to Europe and Gulf countries last year. However, because of the ongoing war situation in West Asia, exports have become difficult this season. So we started our own marketing network this year," he explained.
He said preparations are also underway to process surplus mangoes into pulp and store them naturally for up to two years without spoilage.
Explaining the cultivation methods, he said the fruits are not harvested before they naturally ripen. Once the mango reaches around 90 grams in size, each fruit is covered with a protective bag. After 50 to 55 days, the fruits become ready for harvest. "Many people pluck raw mangoes and use chemicals to ripen them quickly, but that is not our approach. We allow the fruits to ripen naturally on the tree. Appearance alone is not enough. The fruit should taste good and should not cause health problems," he added.
Being a doctor, he often hears complaints from patients about stomach infections and discomfort after consuming chemically ripened mangoes. "People who eat mangoes from our farm do not face such problems," he claimed.
Nearly 95% of the farming at the orchard follows organic practices. Dr Naik rears seven cows and uses cow dung along with farm waste to prepare organic manure. Only 5% chemical inputs are used if necessary. He said maintaining soil health has helped prevent diseases in the orchard and improved flowering.
One of the unique aspects of the farm is the use of protective bags for each mango. According to Dr Naik, the bags protect fruits from sunlight, heat, rain, insects, birds, and microbial infections while also improving colour, taste, and quality. "We imported eco-friendly bags at Rs 1.90 each. They help reduce the need for pesticides and fungicides and prevent environmental pollution," he added.
Calling farming his passion rather than a business, Dr Naik said the land was originally uneven and rocky at the time of purchase. "We worked hard to level the land and create a model orchard. This place gives me peace, fresh oxygen, and happiness. Visiting the farm feels like entering paradise," he remarked.
Apart from mangoes, he also grows guava and jackfruit. This year, he expects a turnover of around Rs 30 lakh from mango sales, while expenditure on cultivation stands at around Rs eight lakh. He believes farmers can earn higher profits by adopting modern technology and thinking differently about agriculture.
The farm is equipped with a drip irrigation system, a farm pond, borewell facilities, and a solar-powered motor pump set that generates its own electricity. Farmers and students frequently visit the orchard to study the model.
Dr Naik attends to patients at his clinic from 9 am to 1 pm before heading to the farm in the afternoon. He has employed three permanent workers and hires additional labourers during peak work periods.
Farm worker Abbu Devarayi said the team carefully manages the orchard by using organic manure and cow urine through drip irrigation systems while regularly pruning the trees. "The mangoes grown here are extremely tasty. Many people not only buy the fruits but also visit the orchard to see the farming methods," he added.
Dr Naik also acknowledged the support extended by the state horticulture department. "It provided opportunities to sell fruits at mango fairs and offered subsidies for drip irrigation and construction of the farm pond. Officials also guided me periodically on orchard management," he added.
Mahantesh Muragod, joint director of the horticulture department in Belagavi, praised Dr Naik's efforts and said he is producing export-quality Kesar mangoes that meet international standards. "It is inspiring to see an Ayurvedic practitioner succeeding in horticulture. The department has extended all necessary support and facilities. Other farmers should also take guidance from him and emerge as successful mango growers," he said.
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