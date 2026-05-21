ETV Bharat / state

Belagavi Ayurvedic Practitioner's Adoption Of Israeli Mango Cultivation Method Fetches Rich Dividend

Belagavi: A Belagavi-based Ayurvedic practitioner has successfully adopted the Israeli model of mango cultivation, turning his passion for farming into a profitable venture. By combining modern horticulture techniques with natural farming practices, he has not only achieved a rich harvest but also created a successful mango brand named after his mother.

While most doctors spend their lives in hospitals and clinics, Dr Sameer Naik has carved a unique identity for himself through innovative mango cultivation. On four acres of land, he has grown Kesar mangoes using Israeli farming techniques and is expecting a yield of nearly 30 tonnes this season. Harvesting has already begun, and the fruits are being packed and sold under his own brand, with boxes priced between Rs 350 and Rs 700.

Dr Naik, who holds a postgraduate degree and a PhD in Ayurveda, has been practising for the past 28 years. Originally from a farming family in Sadalga of Chikkodi taluk, he always wanted to do something different in agriculture, which drove him to study Israeli farming techniques in detail before venturing into mango cultivation.

Dr Naik learnt about Israeli agricultural methods from YouTube and by visiting farms in Maharashtra that had already implemented the model successfully. Inspired by their results, he replicated the system in Belagavi and achieved success.

In 2019, he purchased 5.5 acres of land in Nandihalli village of Belagavi taluk in Karnataka and planted 2,800 Kesar mango saplings, sourced from the horticulture centre near Hidkal Dam, across four acres. His orchard has now completed seven years, and the fourth harvest season is underway.

Dr Naik told ETV Bharat that traditional mango farming usually involved planting only 35 to 40 trees per acre, and farmers had to wait eight to 10 years for yields. "With the Israeli model, the trees start bearing fruit within three years. We planted 700 saplings per acre at a distance of seven feet between plants and 12 feet between rows. The yield has doubled year after year," he said, adding that Kesar mangoes are tasty and fetch good market demand.

Dr Naik dispatches his yields under the brand "Vaishali Farm Kesar Mango", named after his mother. He said customers have responded positively, with many visiting the farm directly to purchase the produce. "We also supplied fruits to exporters who shipped them to Europe and Gulf countries last year. However, because of the ongoing war situation in West Asia, exports have become difficult this season. So we started our own marketing network this year," he explained.

He said preparations are also underway to process surplus mangoes into pulp and store them naturally for up to two years without spoilage.

Explaining the cultivation methods, he said the fruits are not harvested before they naturally ripen. Once the mango reaches around 90 grams in size, each fruit is covered with a protective bag. After 50 to 55 days, the fruits become ready for harvest. "Many people pluck raw mangoes and use chemicals to ripen them quickly, but that is not our approach. We allow the fruits to ripen naturally on the tree. Appearance alone is not enough. The fruit should taste good and should not cause health problems," he added.