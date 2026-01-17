Behind Bars, Yet Victorious: Jailed and Accused Candidates Win Civic Seats
Candidates accused of major crimes, including murder and violence, emerge victorious in several cities across Maharashtra
Published : January 17, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST|
Updated : January 17, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) poll results are out. The BJP and Shiv Sena’s Mahayuti alliance have won 1800 seats out of 2,869 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress, and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar suffered setbacks.
Moreover, there have been several ‘shocking’ wins, as a few candidates who have been charged with serious crimes have also won a few seats.
Shrikant Pangarkar (Jalna)
Pangarkar is a suspect in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. He contested as an independent from Ward Number 13 in the Jalna Municipal Corporation election and won.
The ward did not have a candidate from Shiv Sena. Pangarkar's victory has sparked debates in political circles. He was a Shiv Sena corporator in the Jalna Municipal Council from 2001 until 2006, before the party split.
He joined the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in 2011, after being denied a ticket to run for office. Gauri, a journalist and activist from Bengaluru, was shot in the head and chest by gunmen who arrived by motorcycle outside her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017. She continued writing and publishing the Lankesh Patrike.
She was anti-right-wing, and it is said she was killed for her views. The accused Pangarkar, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad under provisions of the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024.
Alisha Khan (Nagpur)
At least ten Muslim corporators, who contested on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Minority Democratic Party (MDP) tickets, have penetrated the BJP’s bastion.
Alisha Khan, the wife of jailed MDP leader Fahim Khan, contested on an AIMIM ticket. Fahim is alleged to be the key accused in the violence that erupted in Nagpur on March 17, 2025, following the rumours of a chadar (shawl with religious inscriptions) being burnt during Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) protests.
The VHP had demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Alisha has said she contested due to the injustice to her husband.
Alisha released a statement after the election results. “Winning the election makes me very delighted. I’m hoping that we can put the past behind us and that the future will be bright. I will now work for development and address the issues of the people,” she said.
Sonali Lakshmi (Pune)
For a number of reasons, the Pune Municipal Corporation election this year has been a topic of controversy. One of the primary causes is that Sonali Vanraj Andekar and Lakshmi Udaykant Andekar, who are presently incarcerated in connection with the Ayush Komkar murder case, received tickets from the NCP to run in the municipal elections and came out victorious.
Lakshmi received 140 votes, while Sonali received 3,228. Ajit Pawar was criticised a lot for giving tickets to them. Both are currently in Yerwada Jail under judicial custody.
Lalit Kolhe (Jalgaon)
The elections for the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation have caught everyone’s interest. Although convicted on allegations of operating a phoney call centre, former mayor and Shiv Sena leader Lalit Kolhe contested fiercely and won the election from ward number 11.
Interestingly, Lalit’s mother, Sindhutai, and his son, Piyush, celebrated his victory with gusto, while the winning candidate is presently incarcerated in Nashik. It is being said that the victory is a "game-changer" in Jalgaon. The Kolhe family are said to have built a winning triangle over three generations and was reported to have campaigned hard for Lalit's win.
Shalan Shankar Shinde (Solapur)
Shalan Shankar Shinde of the BJP won from Ward No. 2 in the Solapur Municipal Corporation elections. She is a suspect in the murder of Balasaheb Sarwade, an office-bearer of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena in Solapur.
Shalan and Rekha Sarwade had both applied for BJP candidacies in the Solapur Municipal Corporation elections. Shalan was declared the BJP’s nominee, while Rekha faced intense political pressure to drop out of the race.
Balasaheb is said to have been killed following a brawl that broke out between two factions at that time. MNS leader Prashant Ingle said that the party was under pressure from other BJP politicians.
Another MNS leader, Amit Thackeray, went to Solapur, met the family, and vented his anger. Shalan is currently in prison.
