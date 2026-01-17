ETV Bharat / state

Behind Bars, Yet Victorious: Jailed and Accused Candidates Win Civic Seats

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) poll results are out. The BJP and Shiv Sena’s Mahayuti alliance have won 1800 seats out of 2,869 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress, and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar suffered setbacks.

Moreover, there have been several ‘shocking’ wins, as a few candidates who have been charged with serious crimes have also won a few seats.

Shrikant Pangarkar (Jalna)

Pangarkar is a suspect in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. He contested as an independent from Ward Number 13 in the Jalna Municipal Corporation election and won.

The ward did not have a candidate from Shiv Sena. Pangarkar's victory has sparked debates in political circles. He was a Shiv Sena corporator in the Jalna Municipal Council from 2001 until 2006, before the party split.

He joined the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in 2011, after being denied a ticket to run for office. Gauri, a journalist and activist from Bengaluru, was shot in the head and chest by gunmen who arrived by motorcycle outside her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017. She continued writing and publishing the Lankesh Patrike.

She was anti-right-wing, and it is said she was killed for her views. The accused Pangarkar, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad under provisions of the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024.

Alisha Khan (Nagpur)

At least ten Muslim corporators, who contested on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Minority Democratic Party (MDP) tickets, have penetrated the BJP’s bastion.

Alisha Khan, the wife of jailed MDP leader Fahim Khan, contested on an AIMIM ticket. Fahim is alleged to be the key accused in the violence that erupted in Nagpur on March 17, 2025, following the rumours of a chadar (shawl with religious inscriptions) being burnt during Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) protests.

Alisha Khan celebrating victory (ETV Bharat)

The VHP had demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Alisha has said she contested due to the injustice to her husband.