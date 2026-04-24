Behind Bars, But Not Lagging Behind: Ghaziabad District Jail Inmates Pass Exams With Flying Colours
Inmates achieved a 100% pass rate in High School examinations, while 95% of them cleared Intermediate exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The results of the High School and Intermediate examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education have thrown up an unexpected success story. The Ghaziabad District Jail has achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the High School examinations. The inmates also delivered an excellent performance in the Intermediate examinations, with 95 per cent of those who appeared passing with second and third division marks.
Despite being confined within the prison walls and behind bars, the inmates continued their education and achieved outstanding results under the guidance of Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma.
"Our objective is not merely to help the inmates pass examinations, but to empower them to become self-reliant and reintegrate them into the mainstream of society," says Sharma.
In fact, the prison administration encourages inmates to pursue their education. A library is situated within the jail premises, stocked with all the necessary books. While inmates can sit and study in the library itself, they also have the option to check out books and study in their respective barracks.
Prior to the board examinations, the prison administration organises special classes so that inmates could prepare more effectively for the exams. According to available information, a total of five inmates from the Ghaziabad District Jail appeared for the High School examination during the 2025-26 academic session. While one of them passed with a First Division, four others cleared the exam with a Second Division marks. Consequently, the High School pass rate at the Ghaziabad District Jail stood at 100 per cent.
Similarly, a total of 18 inmates appeared in the Intermediate examination. Of these, 11 passed with a Second Division and six with a Third Division, while one inmate could not pass.
As per jail authorities, the inmates are also taught various vocational skills alongside their academic studies. A computer lab is available within the jail premises, where the inmates undergo training in various computer courses. Further, skills such as tailoring, haircutting, and painting are also taught within the jail complex, enabling them to establish their own livelihoods, become self-reliant, and reintegrate into society as respected individuals once they are released from the jail.
Also Read
Planting Seeds Of Change, Ghaziabad Jail Opens Library With 15000 Books For Prisoners