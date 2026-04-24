ETV Bharat / state

Behind Bars, But Not Lagging Behind: Ghaziabad District Jail Inmates Pass Exams With Flying Colours

A library is situated right within the jail premises, stocked with all the necessary books ( ETV Bharat )

Ghaziabad: The results of the High School and Intermediate examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education have thrown up an unexpected success story. The Ghaziabad District Jail has achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the High School examinations. The inmates also delivered an excellent performance in the Intermediate examinations, with 95 per cent of those who appeared passing with second and third division marks. Despite being confined within the prison walls and behind bars, the inmates continued their education and achieved outstanding results under the guidance of Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma. Ghaziabad district jail library (ETV Bharat) "Our objective is not merely to help the inmates pass examinations, but to empower them to become self-reliant and reintegrate them into the mainstream of society," says Sharma.