ETV Bharat / state

Behala Youths' Missing Case: Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the case of two youths who went missing nearly 15 years ago. Since the police and the CID failed to trace the two missing youths—who disappeared in 2011—the investigation has now been handed over to the CBI.

A division bench comprising Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Aryak Dutt issued the order on Wednesday. The court has directed the CBI to submit a report by December, detailing the progress made in the investigation during this period. On April 18, 2011, two nineteen-year-old youths, Sudipta Raychowdhury and Rahul Mondal, went missing from Behala in Kolkata. Both lived in the same locality there. Two days later, the youths' families received a phone call demanding a hefty ransom. After negotiations, the families paid the demanded amount, yet the youths remained untraced. The families further revealed that Rahul had called Sudipta to meet him that day. Family members learnt that the conversation had been about a motorcycle. Subsequently, no trace of either youth was found.