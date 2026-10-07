Behala Youths' Missing Case: Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe
Family members of Sudipta Raychowdhury and Rahul Mondal, who went missing from Behala in Kolkata, received a ransom call after two days.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the case of two youths who went missing nearly 15 years ago. Since the police and the CID failed to trace the two missing youths—who disappeared in 2011—the investigation has now been handed over to the CBI.
A division bench comprising Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Aryak Dutt issued the order on Wednesday. The court has directed the CBI to submit a report by December, detailing the progress made in the investigation during this period.
On April 18, 2011, two nineteen-year-old youths, Sudipta Raychowdhury and Rahul Mondal, went missing from Behala in Kolkata. Both lived in the same locality there. Two days later, the youths' families received a phone call demanding a hefty ransom. After negotiations, the families paid the demanded amount, yet the youths remained untraced.
The families further revealed that Rahul had called Sudipta to meet him that day. Family members learnt that the conversation had been about a motorcycle. Subsequently, no trace of either youth was found.
A police complaint was lodged, but the investigation yielded no leads. The case was later handed over to the CID, but they, too, failed to locate the youths. The families feel that no satisfactory explanations were found regarding the youths' whereabouts or the circumstances of their disappearance. After nine years had passed, the CID closed the investigation in June 2020.
Subsequently, the families of the two youths approached the court seeking a CBI inquiry. After a prolonged hearing, the court ruled that the CBI would investigate the case. During the hearing, the petitioners alleged that the investigation conducted by the police during the Trinamool government's tenure was far from effective and failed to yield any constructive information.
Given the circumstances, the High Court has now ordered a CBI probe to re-examine the mystery behind the disappearance. The judges directed that, if necessary, the CBI may initiate the investigation by registering two separate FIRs.
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