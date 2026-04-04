Before Results, Students In Madhya Pradesh Turn to Temples With Wishes And Prayers
Ahead of MP Board results, Bhopal students are visiting temples, offering prayers and writing wish notes seeking success and good marks.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Bhopal: As board exam results draw near in Madhya Pradesh, a unique display of faith is being witnessed among students in Bhopal. Amid anxiety over results, many students are visiting temples to pray for good marks and success.
Donation boxes in many temples across the city are filling up with handwritten wish notes. Some students are praying just to pass. Others are promising offerings, such as laddoos, fasting or temple rituals, if their wishes come true.
Temple Footfall Rises Ahead Of Results
With MP Board Class X and XII results due in the second week of April, more students are visiting temples. They are dropping written prayers into donation boxes, hoping for exam success. Popular temples like the Shani Temple in New Market, the Khatlapura Temple in Jahangirabad, and the Ganesh Temple near 1100 Quarters are seeing a surge in visitors.
Donation Boxes Filled With Wish Notes
Arun Buchke, a priest at the Shani Temple in New Market, said students first offer prayers. They then write their wishes on paper slips and drop them into donation boxes. He noted this tradition occurs every year before the results. However, there are more notes this time. The donation boxes are now filled with these slips, largely because of exam anxiety.
Promises Of Rituals And Offerings
He added that most notes come from Class X and XII students. These notes express hopes of passing exams, scoring well, and having a bright future. Devotees often return to the temple to fulfil their vows once their wishes are granted. Many offer special prayers, light lamps, give prasad, or perform promised rituals.
Unique Wishes By Students
The notes reveal many unique wishes. One student wrote that she would perform 100 rounds of circumambulation if she passed. Another promised to offer laddoos for good marks. A student wrote that he would fast every Tuesday and worship Lord Hanuman if successful. Many notes reflect a heartfelt desire to make parents proud with good results.
Results Expected Soon
According to Board of Secondary Education Secretary Buddesh Kumar Vaidya, about 85 per cent of answer sheets have been evaluated. Results are likely in the second week of April. Nearly 16 lakh students took the exams this year. Around 90 lakh answer sheets are being evaluated by about 18,000 teachers across the state.
Second Exams From May 7
The board aims to declare results early so students get time to prepare for supplementary or improvement exams. The second examination starts on May 7. If the results are released between April 14 and 15, students will have about 20 days to prepare.
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