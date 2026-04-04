ETV Bharat / state

Before Results, Students In Madhya Pradesh Turn to Temples With Wishes And Prayers

Bhopal: As board exam results draw near in Madhya Pradesh, a unique display of faith is being witnessed among students in Bhopal. Amid anxiety over results, many students are visiting temples to pray for good marks and success.

Donation boxes in many temples across the city are filling up with handwritten wish notes. Some students are praying just to pass. Others are promising offerings, such as laddoos, fasting or temple rituals, if their wishes come true.

Temple Footfall Rises Ahead Of Results

With MP Board Class X and XII results due in the second week of April, more students are visiting temples. They are dropping written prayers into donation boxes, hoping for exam success. Popular temples like the Shani Temple in New Market, the Khatlapura Temple in Jahangirabad, and the Ganesh Temple near 1100 Quarters are seeing a surge in visitors.

Donation Boxes Filled With Wish Notes

Arun Buchke, a priest at the Shani Temple in New Market, said students first offer prayers. They then write their wishes on paper slips and drop them into donation boxes. He noted this tradition occurs every year before the results. However, there are more notes this time. The donation boxes are now filled with these slips, largely because of exam anxiety.

Promises Of Rituals And Offerings