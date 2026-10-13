'Before Repairing Democracy, Repair Himachal Pradesh': Singer Sona Mohapatra Tells Rahul Gandhi
In her social media post, Sona Mohapatra advises Rahul Gandhi to earn people's mandate and not just demand it.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Shimla: Bollywood playback singer Sona Mohapatra has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged environmental neglect and waste management in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.
She asked Gandhi whether he could start by repairing Himachal Pradesh before "repairing democracy".
Taking to her X handle, Mohapatra advised Gandhi to focus on improving the administrative system in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh before talking about fixing democracy. The singer said she was shocked by "garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers" after returning to the state after nine years, urging the party to make this Congress-governed state a model of governance.
Dear @RahulGandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh?I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance.Earn the people’s mandate,don’t just demand it🙏🏾— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 13, 2026
"Dear Rahul Gandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people’s mandate, don’t just demand it," her post read.
She also shared a post by Gandhi, saying "Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin".
Mohapatra's statement came at a time when Opposition parties' protests in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, entered their fourth day on Tuesday. The protesters allege that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has disenfranchised several voters.
The singer's remarks are viewed as a critique of the Congress leadership regarding waste management, environmental conservation, and the state of governance in Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh is known for its natural beauty, mountains, rivers, and tourist destinations. Issues of garbage accumulation in the hills and river pollution are critical from the perspective of environmental conservation. With the rise in tourism activities in the state, proper solid waste disposal, plastic waste management, and protection of rivers from pollution remain key concerns.
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