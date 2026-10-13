ETV Bharat / state

'Before Repairing Democracy, Repair Himachal Pradesh': Singer Sona Mohapatra Tells Rahul Gandhi

Shimla: Bollywood playback singer Sona Mohapatra has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged environmental neglect and waste management in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

She asked Gandhi whether he could start by repairing Himachal Pradesh before "repairing democracy".

Taking to her X handle, Mohapatra advised Gandhi to focus on improving the administrative system in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh before talking about fixing democracy. The singer said she was shocked by "garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers" after returning to the state after nine years, urging the party to make this Congress-governed state a model of governance.

"Dear Rahul Gandhi, before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh? I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people’s mandate, don’t just demand it," her post read.

She also shared a post by Gandhi, saying "Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin".