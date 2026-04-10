Before Inauguration, Rishikesh's Bajrang Setu Glass Footpath Cracks Again; Pedestrian Movement Restricted
While the bridge has not yet been officially opened for public use, movement of tourists/locals has been continuing on it for the last two months.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST
Rishikesh: Cracks have appeared again on the glass footpath of Bajrang Setu, India's first glass-floor suspension bridge over Ganga River, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, raising fresh concerns over the bridge's quality even before its inauguration.
One of the glass panels installed on the footpath of the under-construction Bajrang Setu near Lakshman Jhula bridge developed cracks at several places on Thursday, following which movement on both sides of the footpath was stopped as a precautionary measure.
This is not the first time that the glass on the footpath has suffered damage. Earlier, it had broken twice in a similar manner, after which the construction firm had to replace it. However, questions are now being raised about the quality of the structure.
The construction of Bajrang Setu near Lakshman Jhula was started in 2022 by Narendra Nagar Public Works Department. The bridge, which is 132.30 metres long and five metres wide, is being built at a cost of around Rs 69.20 crore. On both sides, transparent glass footpaths of about 1.5 metres each have been made, using 65 mm thick glass.
While the bridge is yet to be inaugurated, due to alleged negligence of the department, movement of tourists as well as locals has been continuing for the last two months.
'No Standards Set'
Locals alleged that the concerned department has not set any standards or restrictions for walking on the glass footpaths built on both sides of Bajrang Setu. "The bridge has not yet been officially opened to the public, yet tourists are walking on the footpath area and taking photos and selfies," said a local.
"No personnel have been deployed by the department to stop movement of public on the bridge. Due to negligence, earlier this year in January, a glass panel near the selfie point on the footpath had also broken. Fortunately, no one was injured," stated another.
When asked, Praveen Karnwal, Executive Engineer, Narendra Nagar Division, said, "The matter has not come to my notice. Information will be collected and necessary action will be taken."
Lakshman Jhula Bridge Was Closed In 2022
On April 16, 2022, the historic Lakshman Jhula bridge was closed indefinitely due to safety concerns. According to a report by IIT Roorkee, the cables of the bridge had become completely weak and worn out. Following apprehensions that the bridge could collapse at any time due to continuous use, the then Tehri District Magistrate had ordered its indefinite closure.