ETV Bharat / state

Before Inauguration, Rishikesh's Bajrang Setu Glass Footpath Cracks Again; Pedestrian Movement Restricted

Rishikesh: Cracks have appeared again on the glass footpath of Bajrang Setu, India's first glass-floor suspension bridge over Ganga River, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, raising fresh concerns over the bridge's quality even before its inauguration.

One of the glass panels installed on the footpath of the under-construction Bajrang Setu near Lakshman Jhula bridge developed cracks at several places on Thursday, following which movement on both sides of the footpath was stopped as a precautionary measure.

This is not the first time that the glass on the footpath has suffered damage. Earlier, it had broken twice in a similar manner, after which the construction firm had to replace it. However, questions are now being raised about the quality of the structure.

The construction of Bajrang Setu near Lakshman Jhula was started in 2022 by Narendra Nagar Public Works Department. The bridge, which is 132.30 metres long and five metres wide, is being built at a cost of around Rs 69.20 crore. On both sides, transparent glass footpaths of about 1.5 metres each have been made, using 65 mm thick glass.

Cracks appear in glass footpath of under-construction Bajrang Setu in Rishikesh (ETV Bharat)

While the bridge is yet to be inaugurated, due to alleged negligence of the department, movement of tourists as well as locals has been continuing for the last two months.