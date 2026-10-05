Over A Dozen School Students Injured In Bee Attack In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur
Four of the students are critical and were referred to the district hospital. The rest are stable and are under observation, said a doctor.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Balrampur: Over a dozen students of Vijaynagar Higher Secondary School in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district were injured in a bee attack on Monday.
The students were rushed to Ramanujganj Government Hospital for treatment. Four of the students were referred to the district hospital after their condition deteriorated.
On being informed, the SDM, Tehsildar, Block Education Officer, and others reached the hospital to speak with the students, inquire about their well-being, and consult with the doctors. The boctors have been instructed to provide the best possible treatment for the students currently admitted to the hospital.
A student said, "We were sitting in class during recess when a large number of bees suddenly entered and stung us." Another student said, "Our school principal immediately brought us to the Ramanujganj hospital for treatment."
Speaking to the media, Dr Rukmani, a doctor at the hospital, said some children from the government school were brought to the 100-bed hospital after they were stung by bees. "Four of the children were in a serious condition and have been referred to Balrampur District Hospital. The other children are in normal condition and are currently under observation," she said.
In March this year, at least 20 people were injured after a swarm of bees attacked mourners during a funeral in Parsoli village of Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district. The attendees were forced to flee before the last rites were completed and then later completed using PPE kits.
According to reports, the attack occurred while family members and villagers were preparing the pyre for the last rites. As the bees swarmed the area, people fled the spot, leaving the dead body behind in a bid to save their lives. Some individuals reportedly jumped into nearby water bodies to escape the attack. The injured were taken to Parsoli Community Health Centre for treatment.
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Bee Attack At Funeral In Rajasthan Injures Over 20; Mourners Flee, Last Rites Completed In PPE Kits