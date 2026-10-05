ETV Bharat / state

Over A Dozen School Students Injured In Bee Attack In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur: Over a dozen students of Vijaynagar Higher Secondary School in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district were injured in a bee attack on Monday.

The students were rushed to Ramanujganj Government Hospital for treatment. Four of the students were referred to the district hospital after their condition deteriorated.

On being informed, the SDM, Tehsildar, Block Education Officer, and others reached the hospital to speak with the students, inquire about their well-being, and consult with the doctors. The boctors have been instructed to provide the best possible treatment for the students currently admitted to the hospital.

A student said, "We were sitting in class during recess when a large number of bees suddenly entered and stung us." Another student said, "Our school principal immediately brought us to the Ramanujganj hospital for treatment."