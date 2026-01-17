ETV Bharat / state

Beekeeping Emerges As Major Enterprise In Alwar

Alwar: Beekeeping is emerging as a major enterprise among the youth and farmers of Alwar. It comes with a dual benefit as apart from providing an employment avenue to the youth, it also helps in enhancing the mustard production of the farmers. There are over 450 farmers and youth in the district who are involved in beekeeping. Presently, the Alwar district is leading in honey production.

Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department, KL Meena, disclosed that a large number of young people and women visit the Department seeking information on beekeeping. The Rajasthan government sets new targets for beekeeping every year, and the number of beekeepers in the district is steadily increasing.

There are currently over 450 beekeepers in the new restructured Alwar district, while the old Alwar district has over 2,000 of them. This year, the district aims to develop 28 beekeepers. The beekeepers are provided with a 40 per cent subsidy.

Meena explained that beekeeping benefits mustard-producing farmers. “Where beekeeping is practiced, mustard crop production increases as bees accelerate the spread of mustard pollen, boosting mustard production. Farmers now hire beekeepers to work on their mustard crops. Increased mustard production increases farmers' income," he said.

Meena went on to state that beekeeping is being practiced in several areas of the district, including Kathumar, Laxmangarh, Ramgarh, Jindoli, Umrain, Rajgarh and Malakheda. He said that beekeeping is practiced from October to February, and during this period, beekeepers from colder regions also arrive in Alwar. After February, beekeepers from the district travel to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, among other states for beekeeping.