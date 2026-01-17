Beekeeping Emerges As Major Enterprise In Alwar
Apart from providing an employment avenue to the youth, it also helps in enhancing the mustard production of the farmers
Alwar: Beekeeping is emerging as a major enterprise among the youth and farmers of Alwar. It comes with a dual benefit as apart from providing an employment avenue to the youth, it also helps in enhancing the mustard production of the farmers. There are over 450 farmers and youth in the district who are involved in beekeeping. Presently, the Alwar district is leading in honey production.
Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department, KL Meena, disclosed that a large number of young people and women visit the Department seeking information on beekeeping. The Rajasthan government sets new targets for beekeeping every year, and the number of beekeepers in the district is steadily increasing.
There are currently over 450 beekeepers in the new restructured Alwar district, while the old Alwar district has over 2,000 of them. This year, the district aims to develop 28 beekeepers. The beekeepers are provided with a 40 per cent subsidy.
Meena explained that beekeeping benefits mustard-producing farmers. “Where beekeeping is practiced, mustard crop production increases as bees accelerate the spread of mustard pollen, boosting mustard production. Farmers now hire beekeepers to work on their mustard crops. Increased mustard production increases farmers' income," he said.
Meena went on to state that beekeeping is being practiced in several areas of the district, including Kathumar, Laxmangarh, Ramgarh, Jindoli, Umrain, Rajgarh and Malakheda. He said that beekeeping is practiced from October to February, and during this period, beekeepers from colder regions also arrive in Alwar. After February, beekeepers from the district travel to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, among other states for beekeeping.
Shyam Sundar Yadav, who has been beekeeping for many years, explained, "If beekeepers place their bee boxes in areas where there is good flowering, each box can produce approximately 35 kg of honey."
The old Alwar district produces over 2,000 metric tonnes of honey each year. According to Meena, "Alwar's honey is in demand even abroad. It is used for a variety of purposes."
Beekeeping in Alwar continues to be supported by initiatives like the National Beekeeping & Honey Mission (NBHM) for promotion and training. There are regular workshops held at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) across the district for farmer producer organisations (FPOs).
These workshops focus on scientific methods and value-added products. There are companies that are involved in the honey trade that help the local communities. The region benefits from government schemes aimed at developing scientific beekeeping for the ‘Sweet Revolution’ making it a growing area for honey production and apiculture training.
