ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Beef Tiffin Controversy Leads To Ban On Non-Veg Meals In Schools In Goalpara

Goalpara: Following the detention of a Muslim student and the arrest of his mother, following a row over beef brought to a government school in the tiffin, the Inspector of Schools in Assam’s Goalpara has banned non-vegetarian food items in schools of the district.

In an order dated sixth June, the inspector directed that “students shall not bring any non-vegetarian food items to the school for tiffin.” “Only vegetarian food items shall be permitted in the school premises. However, eggs may be brought and consumed as part of the student's tiffin,” the order said.

Further, the inspector has directed the schools to ensure no student is allowed to go outside the school campus during leisure/tiffin time. “Any violation of these instructions shall be viewed seriously, and appropriate action may be initiated,” the order added.

The direction was given following an incident on June 5 at the Habraghat High School in Krishnai of Goalpara district, when Hindu classmates of the Muslim boy told their parents that the latter attempted to compel them to eat purported to be beef he brought in a tiffin box, prompting a complaint by the parents. Tension brewed up the next morning at the school premises.