Assam: Beef Tiffin Controversy Leads To Ban On Non-Veg Meals In Schools In Goalpara
In an order dated sixth June, the Inspector of Schools directed that “students shall not bring any non-vegetarian food items to the school for tiffin.”
Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Goalpara: Following the detention of a Muslim student and the arrest of his mother, following a row over beef brought to a government school in the tiffin, the Inspector of Schools in Assam’s Goalpara has banned non-vegetarian food items in schools of the district.
In an order dated sixth June, the inspector directed that “students shall not bring any non-vegetarian food items to the school for tiffin.” “Only vegetarian food items shall be permitted in the school premises. However, eggs may be brought and consumed as part of the student's tiffin,” the order said.
Further, the inspector has directed the schools to ensure no student is allowed to go outside the school campus during leisure/tiffin time. “Any violation of these instructions shall be viewed seriously, and appropriate action may be initiated,” the order added.
The direction was given following an incident on June 5 at the Habraghat High School in Krishnai of Goalpara district, when Hindu classmates of the Muslim boy told their parents that the latter attempted to compel them to eat purported to be beef he brought in a tiffin box, prompting a complaint by the parents. Tension brewed up the next morning at the school premises.
According to the police, complaints were filed by the parents of the Hindu students, alleging that the boy, along with four other Muslim students, forced their children to eat beef. It is alleged that one of those five muslim students bought beef to school and shared it with their friends during tiffin time.
As per the complaint, the five students forced two of their Hindu friends to eat the meat too. “At that moment, the student ran away from the classroom and informed the Senior Teacher about it. However, the teacher, instead of disallowing it, tried to conceal it,” according to the complaint.
Based on the complaint, the Krishnai Police arrested the mother on charges under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, on June 7, and the minor boy to whom the tiffin belonged was earlier detained. The other four muslim students, being juveniles, were also questioned by the police. According to sources, a decision on the boys' continuing their studies at the school will be made by the authorities on Tuesday.
Assam has banned beef consumption in public through a government announcement dated Dec 4, 2024.
Read more: