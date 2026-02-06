Beef Or Chicken In Biryani? Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Raises His Doubts
Sarma sparked a row over a statement of Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi on biryani.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Dergaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday questioned the Opposition on what meat should be in the biryani dish. Addressing media persons here, the senior BJP leader has raised this serious topic, referring to Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi's reference to biryani and paratha.
Sarma stated, "I doubt what meat will be there in the biryani, be it beef or chicken." In a party meeting on Thursday, MLA Akhil Gogoi stated that if his party comes to power in Assam, then they will start entrepreneurship programs across the state and make commercial efforts to brand paratha and biryani. He was speaking about creating a greater Assam, taking all communities in harmony. Akhil Gogoi made reference to dishes of all communities that can be used for commercial purposes.
Attending a public meeting at the Dergaon Lachit Borphukan Police Academy playground for the distribution of checks under the Chief Minister's Entrepreneur scheme, Sarma made a scathing attack on Congress and other opposition parties.
Attacking Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma urged Congress leadership to make their stand clear on the Miya (minority Muslim) community. He asked Congress to make it public whether they are with the Assamese community or the Miya community.
He also alleged that the Miya people have moved a lot in the state, encroaching on every district of Assam from Dhubri to Margherita. Sarma feared that the encroachment of Miya would wipe out the Assamese people, so he asked Congress to clear its stand.
The Assam CM made a serious allegation against Congress of depending too much on anti-Assamese elements as their think tank. Sarma said, "Gaurav Gogoi's advisors include Harsh Mander and Aman Wadud; they have been saying that Miyas came earlier than the Assamese people." He also alleged that this anti-Assamese narrative is running only during the tenure of Gaurav Gogoi; there were different times during the past tenures of Bhupen Borah and Ripun Bora.
