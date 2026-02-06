ETV Bharat / state

Beef Or Chicken In Biryani? Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Raises His Doubts

Dergaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday questioned the Opposition on what meat should be in the biryani dish. Addressing media persons here, the senior BJP leader has raised this serious topic, referring to Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi's reference to biryani and paratha.

Sarma stated, "I doubt what meat will be there in the biryani, be it beef or chicken." In a party meeting on Thursday, MLA Akhil Gogoi stated that if his party comes to power in Assam, then they will start entrepreneurship programs across the state and make commercial efforts to brand paratha and biryani. He was speaking about creating a greater Assam, taking all communities in harmony. Akhil Gogoi made reference to dishes of all communities that can be used for commercial purposes.

Attending a public meeting at the Dergaon Lachit Borphukan Police Academy playground for the distribution of checks under the Chief Minister's Entrepreneur scheme, Sarma made a scathing attack on Congress and other opposition parties.