Beed Women Make Farming Remunerative By Growing Organic Pumpkins
The organic pumpkins grown in Mehekari village of Beed district are in demand even outside Maharashtra.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Beed: A women’s self-help group (SHG) in Mehekari village of Ashti tehsil of Beed has brought about a major economic change in the life of its members. This change has been initiated with the cultivation of pumpkins that provide three harvests in a year. Slowly, many of the women working in the fields have become economically empowered.
It needs to be underlined that Beed is among those districts of India that is drought-prone. In such severe conditions, the achievement of these women is commendable as they have demonstrated their skill in a remote area of Ashti tehsil. The cultivation of a crop here is as valuable as gold.
The successful cultivation of organic pumpkins here has come about by breaking away from traditional farming. The pumpkins grown by Mandakini Nanasaheb Gavhane and the other women of the SHG in Mehekari are now in demand not only in Maharashtra but also in five other states of India.
Their achievement comes in contrast to the common perception that farming is not a profitable venture these days. Mandakini has managed to make agriculture work with very low input costs. She cultivated the crop by incurring an expenditure of only Rs 7,000 per acre. She has taken three harvests in the last eight months with a yield of 45 tonnes of produce, averaging 15 tonnes per harvest.
Mandakini and the other women of the SHG group have completely abandoned chemical fertilizers. They have prepared their own organic fertilizer from farm waste and leaves. They also use organic methods for spraying.
"Because these are grown organically, the quality of these pumpkins remains excellent, and there are no adverse effects on health. This is why there is a huge demand for them from other states," said Mandakini.
The success story of these women warriors is a beacon of hope for other farmers in Beed and other drought-prone areas like Ashti. Agriculture in Beed faces severe challenges from droughts and erratic rainfall, which often leads to crop failure, low income, and farmer distress. This is compounded by soil degradation, rising input costs, poor irrigation, and inadequate market access, pushing many towards migration and debt despite innovative efforts like avocado farming. Recent excess rainfall has also brought floods, causing immense crop and livestock loss.
Read More