Beed Women Make Farming Remunerative By Growing Organic Pumpkins

Beed: A women’s self-help group (SHG) in Mehekari village of Ashti tehsil of Beed has brought about a major economic change in the life of its members. This change has been initiated with the cultivation of pumpkins that provide three harvests in a year. Slowly, many of the women working in the fields have become economically empowered.

It needs to be underlined that Beed is among those districts of India that is drought-prone. In such severe conditions, the achievement of these women is commendable as they have demonstrated their skill in a remote area of Ashti tehsil. The cultivation of a crop here is as valuable as gold.

The successful cultivation of organic pumpkins here has come about by breaking away from traditional farming. The pumpkins grown by Mandakini Nanasaheb Gavhane and the other women of the SHG in Mehekari are now in demand not only in Maharashtra but also in five other states of India.