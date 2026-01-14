Beed Police Arrest A Facebook Acquaintance Of A Doctor For Rs 8 Lakh Fraud
Published : January 14, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Beed (Maharashtra): An interstate fraudster who duped doctors of lakhs of rupees under the guise of getting them into MD (Doctor of Medicine) programs has been arrested by a team from the Kaij Sub-Divisional police station.
The complainant, Dr Avinash Ramchandra Tonde, a 27-year-old Dharur resident, became acquainted with the accused, Saurabh Kulkarni, through the 'SK Education Institute' Facebook page. Kulkarni lured the complainant Tonde with a false promise of getting him admission in MD in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Wardha, through the management quota. They decided on a mutually acceptable amount of Rs 65 lakh for that management seat. Between September 20 and 29, 2024, the accused demanded Rs 8 lakh immediately from Dr Tonde as the first instalment.
After paying Rs 8 lakh, Dr Tonde realised he had been cheated and went straight to the Dharur police station. Dr Tonde told the police, "Even after paying Rs 8 lakh, I had not obtained the admission. I demanded he return my money. When Kulkarni refused to return my money, I realised there was something wrong and came to the police to lodge a complaint against him."
According to the information provided by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shri Vyankatram, the accused, Kulkarni, a resident of Nagpur, is an inter-state habitual offender. There are 15 cases filed against him in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Punjab.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Venkatram personally oversaw the investigation after realising the seriousness of this matter. The police found out the accused's location during the inquiry through technical analysis and personal information. The Satara district dispatched a special team from the Kej sub-divisional office. The accused, Kulkarni, was eventually nabbed from Karad on January 13.
The accused has been found to have carried out a wide range of illegal activities. In addition to Amritsar in Punjab and Gujarat, complaints of cheating have been filed against him in Nashik, Solapur, Jalna, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, and Sangli. It has come to light that he has already cheated individuals of almost Rs 3.86 crore.
ASP Venkatram, Police Sub-Inspector Javed Karadkar, Police Sub-Inspector Amir Inamdar, and Police Naik Mande successfully carried out this operation under the direction of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kawwat and Additional Superintendent of Police Chetna Tidke. "We have asked the public to be alert and watch out for gangs that use social media or middlemen to entice people with different promises, like giving admissions for medical courses," said Venkatram.