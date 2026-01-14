ETV Bharat / state

Beed Police Arrest A Facebook Acquaintance Of A Doctor For Rs 8 Lakh Fraud

Beed (Maharashtra): An interstate fraudster who duped doctors of lakhs of rupees under the guise of getting them into MD (Doctor of Medicine) programs has been arrested by a team from the Kaij Sub-Divisional police station.

The complainant, Dr Avinash Ramchandra Tonde, a 27-year-old Dharur resident, became acquainted with the accused, Saurabh Kulkarni, through the 'SK Education Institute' Facebook page. Kulkarni lured the complainant Tonde with a false promise of getting him admission in MD in Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Wardha, through the management quota. They decided on a mutually acceptable amount of Rs 65 lakh for that management seat. Between September 20 and 29, 2024, the accused demanded Rs 8 lakh immediately from Dr Tonde as the first instalment.

After paying Rs 8 lakh, Dr Tonde realised he had been cheated and went straight to the Dharur police station. Dr Tonde told the police, "Even after paying Rs 8 lakh, I had not obtained the admission. I demanded he return my money. When Kulkarni refused to return my money, I realised there was something wrong and came to the police to lodge a complaint against him."

According to the information provided by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shri Vyankatram, the accused, Kulkarni, a resident of Nagpur, is an inter-state habitual offender. There are 15 cases filed against him in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Punjab.