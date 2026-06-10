Two Women Die After A Passenger Boat Capsizes In Godavari River In Beed
The police have registered a case and initiated investigations into the incident while devotees have demanded probe against illegal boat operators and negligent administrators.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Beed: A passenger boat capsized in Godavari River, while it was ferrying devotees from Golegaon in Jalna district to Purushottampuri in Beed. Two women died, one boy is missing and one woman remains critical.
Sources said that there were over 40 passengers on board of that ill-fated boat. This tragedy occurred at Purushottampuri during the ongoing 'Adhik Maas' pilgrimage.
The injured are undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals in Majalgaon. The incident has caused a stir as this is a pilgrimage site and suddenly a festive mood turned somber after devotees received this news.
Sources added that the boat that is typically used for sand dredging was used to ferry passengers. The boat capsized after it was overloaded beyond its capacity. As soon as the locals witnessed this, they immediately launched a rescue operation and brought many passengers safely to the shore. Teams from the district administration, police, and medical services arrived at the scene promptly.
India's largest temple dedicated to Purshottam
Like every year, at this time, a large number of devotees arrive at Purushottam Puri, which has the only temple dedicated to Lord Purushottam. Thousands of devotees throng this temple during the Adhik Maas pilgrimage.
A devotee who witnessed this tragedy alleged, "This accident occurred because the boat was carrying passengers beyond its capacity. This could have been avoided. Some of us tried to step out as we told the boatman it was over-filled, he grabbed us by our hands into the boat and told us he has been doing this daily and in fact takes more than 50 people. We are just lucky to be alive with the blessings of Purshottam lord."
Another lady survivor said, "The police and administration need to take action against this boatman as he threatened us women. Will he reimburse our money now? We want the police to take action against him. They should be more vigilant henceforth to ensure not more than 20 people are taken on every boat."
Pranila Shesherao Rathod (55), a resident of Lonar lost her life in the incident, while the body of another unidentified female devotee was recovered later.
Another devotee, identified Sindhubai Arjun Mawal (75), a resident of Mahagaon, Washim district was discovered in an unconscious state. She has sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Majalgaon. The police have registered a case and initiated investigations into the incident.