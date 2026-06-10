ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Die After A Passenger Boat Capsizes In Godavari River In Beed

A view of the Godavari River ( Etv Bharat )

Beed: A passenger boat capsized in Godavari River, while it was ferrying devotees from Golegaon in Jalna district to Purushottampuri in Beed. Two women died, one boy is missing and one woman remains critical. Sources said that there were over 40 passengers on board of that ill-fated boat. This tragedy occurred at Purushottampuri during the ongoing 'Adhik Maas' pilgrimage. The injured are undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals in Majalgaon. The incident has caused a stir as this is a pilgrimage site and suddenly a festive mood turned somber after devotees received this news. Sources added that the boat that is typically used for sand dredging was used to ferry passengers. The boat capsized after it was overloaded beyond its capacity. As soon as the locals witnessed this, they immediately launched a rescue operation and brought many passengers safely to the shore. Teams from the district administration, police, and medical services arrived at the scene promptly. India's largest temple dedicated to Purshottam