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NEET UG 2026 Result Row: Beed Student Alleges Major Error; Claims He Got 522 Marks While Scorecard Shows Only 95

Soham gavate, a Beed Student Alleges Major Error. Claims He Got 522 Marks While The Scorecard Shows Only 95 ( ETV Bharat )

Beed: Controversy continues to surround 'NEET-UG 2026', the latest are about the results. A student from Beed has alleged a significant discrepancy in the marks expected based on the answer key and the marks shown officially on the scorecard. Soham Gavate, a student from Beed, has claimed that he was expecting to score 522 marks based on the answer key. However, he got a shock after he was awarded only 95 marks on the official scorecard. Soham has lodged objections alleging a serious error in the final results. Soham has demanded a re-evaluation of the result to ensure he gets justice. Student threatens to go to court