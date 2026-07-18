NEET UG 2026 Result Row: Beed Student Alleges Major Error; Claims He Got 522 Marks While Scorecard Shows Only 95
Many students have complained of discrepancies in their marks and demanded a re-evaluation of the results to get justice
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Beed: Controversy continues to surround 'NEET-UG 2026', the latest are about the results. A student from Beed has alleged a significant discrepancy in the marks expected based on the answer key and the marks shown officially on the scorecard.
Soham Gavate, a student from Beed, has claimed that he was expecting to score 522 marks based on the answer key. However, he got a shock after he was awarded only 95 marks on the official scorecard. Soham has lodged objections alleging a serious error in the final results.
Soham has demanded a re-evaluation of the result to ensure he gets justice.
Student threatens to go to court
The Gavate family has still not recovered from the deep shock they got after Soham received unexpected results. They said their son had worked hard all year to prepare for the NEET exam. The Gavate family feels his future is now in jeopardy due to alleged discrepancies in his results.
Soham's father told ETV Bharat, "Despite such hard work, the students face a bleak future. It is sad to see them plunge into darkness not because of their shortcomings, but only due to the confusion surrounding the results."
Meanwhile, Soham's mother said they are doing their best to ensure their son doesn't slip into depression. She said, "Soham was completely shocked after seeing the result. Initially, it was extremely difficult to console him."
There is immense dissatisfaction among students and parents after the results were announced. There have been stories of alleged discrepancies faced by many students. The Gavte family has warned that they will seek legal recourse if the result is not rectified. They are all waiting for the final decision from the National Testing Agency (NTA) in this case.