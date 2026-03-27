ETV Bharat / state

Bee Attack At Funeral In Rajasthan Injures Over 20; Mourners Flee, Last Rites Completed In PPE Kits

Bee Attack at Funeral in Rajasthan Injures Over 20; Mourners Flee, Last Rites Completed in PPE Kits ( ETV Bharat )

Chittorgarh: At least 20 people were injured after a swarm of bees attacked mourners during a funeral in Parsoli village of Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district on Friday. The attendees were forced to flee before the last rites were completed and then later completed using PPE kits. According to reports, the attack occurred while family members and villagers were preparing the pyre for the last rites. As the bees swarmed the area, people fled the spot, leaving the dead body behind in a bid to save their lives. Some individuals reportedly jumped into nearby water bodies to escape the attack. The injured were taken to Parsoli Community Health Centre for treatment. Bee Attack at Funeral in Rajasthan Injures Over 20; Mourners Flee, Last Rites Completed in PPE Kits (ETV Bharat) Later, family members returned wearing PPE kits and completed the last rights.