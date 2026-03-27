Bee Attack At Funeral In Rajasthan Injures Over 20; Mourners Flee, Last Rites Completed In PPE Kits
According to reports, the attack occurred while family members and villagers were preparing the pyre for the last rites.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
Chittorgarh: At least 20 people were injured after a swarm of bees attacked mourners during a funeral in Parsoli village of Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district on Friday. The attendees were forced to flee before the last rites were completed and then later completed using PPE kits.
According to reports, the attack occurred while family members and villagers were preparing the pyre for the last rites. As the bees swarmed the area, people fled the spot, leaving the dead body behind in a bid to save their lives. Some individuals reportedly jumped into nearby water bodies to escape the attack. The injured were taken to Parsoli Community Health Centre for treatment.
Later, family members returned wearing PPE kits and completed the last rights.
Officials said all injured persons were administered first aid and discharged. Dr Rahul Dhakad, in-charge of the Parsoli Community Health Centre, confirmed that several people sustained bee stings but were stable after treatment.
This is the second such incident in the area within days. Earlier, during a funeral on March 18, a similar bee attack left over 50 people injured and claimed one life. The victim had earlier died during a religious ritual on March 17 following another bee attack in a nearby village.
In the latest incident, the deceased has been identified as Deubai Gurjar, a resident of Parsoli village. As preparations for her cremation were underway, the swarm attacked and injured around two dozen people.
Following the incident, local administrative officials coordinated with the family to ensure the last rites were conducted safely. The medical department provided four PPE kits, which were used by family members to carry out the cremation.
Authorities are monitoring the situation as repeated bee attacks in the area have raised concerns among residents.
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