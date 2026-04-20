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'Wanted To Prove...': Bedridden Since Childhood, Adilabad Youth Makes Family Proud With Successful Digital Career

A 27-year-old youth from Adilabad has built a successful career in digital marketing despite severe physical limitations that have kept him bedridden for years.

Telangana: Bedridden Youth From Adilabad Overcomes Disability To Build Digital Career
Telangana man overcomes disability to build digital career (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 20, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Adilabad: A 27-year-old man from Telangana’s Adilabad district, who has been bedridden since childhood due to a rare bone disorder, has carved out a successful career in digital marketing, earning over Rs 50,000 a month.

“I wanted to prove that even with limitations, we can achieve something meaningful,” Venkata Ramana said.

Since birth, he was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a condition that causes fragile bones. Ramana's parents said he has been unable to move his legs, sit independently, or perform daily activities without assistance.

Born to Surekha and Santosh Kumar, both government school teachers at Kailash Nagar, he could not attend formal schooling. His early education was managed at home by his mother and grandmother, who used charts, storytelling, and religious texts to teach him basic reading and writing. He later appeared for Class 10 through open schooling and clear the exams with the help of a scribe.

Determined to stand on his own feet financially, Ramana explored opportunities he could pursue from home. With a mobile phone placed beside him, he slowly learned web browsing using just one hand. He later completed an AI-based digital marketing course and entered the professional world.

At present, he works as a team leader in a digital agency and earns over Rs 50,000 per month. He has also trained around 300 youngsters in digital services through online platforms like Google Meet.

Ramana’s mother, expressing pride, said, “Taking care of him never felt like a burden. We are blessed to have him. Today, seeing him succeed in life despite the challenges gives us immense happiness."

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TAGGED:

OSTEOGENESIS IMPERFECTA
DIGITAL MARKETING FROM HOME
DISABILITY SUCCESS STORY
TELANGANA
ADILABAD YOUTH SUCCESS STORY

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