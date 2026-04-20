ETV Bharat / state

'Wanted To Prove...': Bedridden Since Childhood, Adilabad Youth Makes Family Proud With Successful Digital Career

Adilabad: A 27-year-old man from Telangana’s Adilabad district, who has been bedridden since childhood due to a rare bone disorder, has carved out a successful career in digital marketing, earning over Rs 50,000 a month.

“I wanted to prove that even with limitations, we can achieve something meaningful,” Venkata Ramana said.

Since birth, he was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a condition that causes fragile bones. Ramana's parents said he has been unable to move his legs, sit independently, or perform daily activities without assistance.

Born to Surekha and Santosh Kumar, both government school teachers at Kailash Nagar, he could not attend formal schooling. His early education was managed at home by his mother and grandmother, who used charts, storytelling, and religious texts to teach him basic reading and writing. He later appeared for Class 10 through open schooling and clear the exams with the help of a scribe.