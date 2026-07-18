Bedridden Patient Dies After Power Cut Shuts Off Oxygen Concentrator in Kerala's Palakkad
When requested for power restoration, the electricity board staff reportedly asked the family members to buy an inverter
Published : July 18, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Palakkad: Kerala's health department has sought a report on the death of a bedridden patient whose oxygen concentrator stopped working due to an unannounced power cut in Palakkad district on Thursday.
The deceased is 71-year-old M Krishnan of Kaliyankandath house at Kenath Parambu near the Civil Station in Palakkad. The electricity board officials' reply asking the family to buy an inverter, when contacted for help, has sparked massive protests.
Krishnan, who had been undergoing treatment at a hospital for respiratory illnesses for a long time, was shifted to his house eight days ago. He was in a critical condition where he could not survive even for a minute without oxygen support. His life was sustained entirely with the help of a fully electric oxygen concentrator.
Power supply in the area was disrupted twice on Thursday night. During the first outage, which lasted for nearly 25 minutes, Krishnan's oxygen level dropped to 43. Later, the electricity went off again around 11.45 pm. Consequently, the life support machine stopped completely, and the struggling patient's oxygen levels rapidly plummeted to a dangerous 39.
Panicked by the medical emergency, the family members immediately contacted the local electricity board office. However, Sanishma, the daughter-in-law of the deceased, told the media that the staff on duty gave a highly irresponsible and inhumane reply. The employee who answered the phone stated that they could not do anything and advised the family to purchase an inverter. Although the family explained the patient's pathetic condition and pleaded for possible help, the officials washed their hands off the situation. Shifting him to a hospital in an ambulance was also impossible, as his health was extremely fragile.
Electricity was restored in the area by 12.45 am, and the oxygen concentrator was restarted, but Krishnan's condition had already become extremely critical. The family then informed Chithra Abhay, a palliative care nurse who regularly attended to him at home. However, by the time she arrived, Krishnan had passed away, with the death officially occurring around 6 am.
In a Facebook post, the nurse stated that the cruel response from the electricity office staff was deeply painful. She added that not everyone has the financial capacity to buy oxygen cylinders and inverters, noting that lives are being lost unnoticed like this, while authorities plunge the region into darkness.
The funeral will be held once his son Manikandan arrives from Kuwait. Krishnan is also survived by his daughter Renjini, and daughter-in-law Sanishma and son-in-law Pramod. The family has filed a formal complaint alleging that the unannounced power cut and the inhumane behaviour of the officials claimed his life.
Unscheduled power outages lasting for hours during the day and night have become common in the state, endangering the lives of hundreds of people, including bedridden patients at home. Massive protests are now erupting against the negligence of the electricity board staff regarding this incident.
Former Health Minister Veena George stated that the incident is a grim reminder of the Covid era. She pointed out that even during the severe phase of the second pandemic wave, there was no situation in Kerala where anyone died due to lack of oxygen concentrator.
Back then, oxygen beds were arranged in hospitals on a war footing, and oxygen concentrators were ensured for bedridden patients at home. But today, a death has occurred in the state due to a lack of oxygen caused by a power cut.
She demanded that the government shed its apathy in such situations where human lives are lost, adding that society is facing all the severe consequences of this crisis.
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