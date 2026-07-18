ETV Bharat / state

Bedridden Patient Dies After Power Cut Shuts Off Oxygen Concentrator in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad: Kerala's health department has sought a report on the death of a bedridden patient whose oxygen concentrator stopped working due to an unannounced power cut in Palakkad district on Thursday.

The deceased is 71-year-old M Krishnan of Kaliyankandath house at Kenath Parambu near the Civil Station in Palakkad. The electricity board officials' reply asking the family to buy an inverter, when contacted for help, has sparked massive protests.

Krishnan, who had been undergoing treatment at a hospital for respiratory illnesses for a long time, was shifted to his house eight days ago. He was in a critical condition where he could not survive even for a minute without oxygen support. His life was sustained entirely with the help of a fully electric oxygen concentrator.

Power supply in the area was disrupted twice on Thursday night. During the first outage, which lasted for nearly 25 minutes, Krishnan's oxygen level dropped to 43. Later, the electricity went off again around 11.45 pm. Consequently, the life support machine stopped completely, and the struggling patient's oxygen levels rapidly plummeted to a dangerous 39.

Panicked by the medical emergency, the family members immediately contacted the local electricity board office. However, Sanishma, the daughter-in-law of the deceased, told the media that the staff on duty gave a highly irresponsible and inhumane reply. The employee who answered the phone stated that they could not do anything and advised the family to purchase an inverter. Although the family explained the patient's pathetic condition and pleaded for possible help, the officials washed their hands off the situation. Shifting him to a hospital in an ambulance was also impossible, as his health was extremely fragile.

Electricity was restored in the area by 12.45 am, and the oxygen concentrator was restarted, but Krishnan's condition had already become extremely critical. The family then informed Chithra Abhay, a palliative care nurse who regularly attended to him at home. However, by the time she arrived, Krishnan had passed away, with the death officially occurring around 6 am.