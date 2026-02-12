'Became MLA Out Of Compulsion': Jammu Kashmir Legislator Reveals Personal Tragedy Behind Political Journey
Speaking in the assembly, the NC legislator Javed Iqbal Choudhary narrated the story of his father's death due to no motorable road in their village.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 12, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: Ruling National Conference (NC) MLA from Budhal in the Rajouri district of Jammu Kashmir, Javed Iqbal Choudhary, on Thursday, said that he entered politics not by choice but due to personal tragedy. Narrating an anecdote, he revealed that his father died due to the absence of a motorable road in their village, delaying emergency medical help.
“I became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) not by choice but by compulsion,” Choudhary claimed. “When my father suffered a heart attack, we couldn’t shift him to the hospital in time as the motorable road was five to six kilometres away from our house, and he breathed his last,” he added.
The NC legislator was speaking on the demands of grants of the Public Works Department, Industries and Commerce and Mining departments in the legislative assembly today. He also sought the attention of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who is the minister in charge, to ensure the road to his village is constructed.
A native of the Rehan village in Budhal tehsil of Rajouri, MLA Choudhary had defeated his relative Choudhary Zulfiqar Ali, a BJP candidate and former minister. He was one of the legislators who presented their demands during the discussion and sought the attention of the DyCM to construct a road to the village and also in other areas which are in far-flung areas of his constituency.
Choudhary claimed that his constituency is spread over 150 kms and shares borders with Rajouri, Thannamandi, Kalakote, Reasi and Mahore constituencies.
The discussion on the demand for grants witnessed several important issues, and Peoples Conference (PC) chairman and MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone and BJP MLA Sunil Kumar raised the issue of reviewing the lowest bidder rule in giving tenders because this compromises the quality of the work.
Commenting on the issues concerning the mining department, Sajad Lone said that mining contracts should be given to local people instead of corporate houses. “The bigger corporate house will come and leave after completing their work, but local youth and people will be answerable to their fellow villagers and will not hurt the ecology and environment of the area,” he added.
The deputy CM assured all the MLAs to address their demands after examining what is possible.
