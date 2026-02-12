ETV Bharat / state

'Became MLA Out Of Compulsion': Jammu Kashmir Legislator Reveals Personal Tragedy Behind Political Journey

File photo of J-K Ruling Party Legislator Javed Iqbal Choudhary (Middle) while celebrating his win. ( Facebook/Javed Iqbal Choudhary )

By Amir Tantray Jammu: Ruling National Conference (NC) MLA from Budhal in the Rajouri district of Jammu Kashmir, Javed Iqbal Choudhary, on Thursday, said that he entered politics not by choice but due to personal tragedy. Narrating an anecdote, he revealed that his father died due to the absence of a motorable road in their village, delaying emergency medical help. “I became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) not by choice but by compulsion,” Choudhary claimed. “When my father suffered a heart attack, we couldn’t shift him to the hospital in time as the motorable road was five to six kilometres away from our house, and he breathed his last,” he added. The NC legislator was speaking on the demands of grants of the Public Works Department, Industries and Commerce and Mining departments in the legislative assembly today. He also sought the attention of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who is the minister in charge, to ensure the road to his village is constructed.