ETV Bharat / state

Beating The Heat And Winning Votes: The Rising Demand For Gaya's 'Gamchas' In Bengal

File photo of 'Gamchas' In Bengal ( Etv Bharat )

Gaya: When the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections were held last year, the 'Gamcha' (a traditional cotton scarf) became a major topic of discussion. From Prime Minister Modi to the Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav - everyone was seen prominently holding the gamcha and waving it. BJP leaders even went so far as to dub Prime Minister Modi as its "brand ambassador." The gamcha, interestingly, is an all-purpose cotton scarf, coming handy during sweltering heat and poll campaigns. Candidates, cadres and workers are seen holding a piece of gamcha to wipe out the sweat. In more sombre occasions, this gamcha is a symbol of respect as one ties it around the neck of their leaders. Given this context, it would seem incongruous — even pointless—to discuss the West Bengal elections without mentioning Bihar's Patwa Toli. Regardless of which political party emerges victorious in the electoral arena—as has been the case for several decades—the ‘gamchas’ from Gaya's Patwa Toli invariably play a distinct and significant role in the Bengal elections. With the Legislative Assembly elections in Bengal scheduled for this very month, the rhythmic ‘thud’ of looms has intensified in the village of Patwa Toli, Gaya. Weavers across Patwa Toli are working tirelessly, day and night, to produce ‘gamchas’. And why shouldn't they be? After all, traders from Bengal are currently placing massive orders for Patwa Toli's ‘gamchas’. Approximately one hundred thousand ‘gamchas’ are being dispatched from here to West Bengal every single day. Beating The Heat And Winning Votes: The Rising Demand For Gayas Gamchas In Bengal (ETV Bharat)