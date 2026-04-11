Beating The Heat And Winning Votes: The Rising Demand For Gaya's 'Gamchas' In Bengal
The Gaya looms fuel Bengal election trails: Over 100,000 gamchas a day
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Gaya: When the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections were held last year, the 'Gamcha' (a traditional cotton scarf) became a major topic of discussion. From Prime Minister Modi to the Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav - everyone was seen prominently holding the gamcha and waving it. BJP leaders even went so far as to dub Prime Minister Modi as its "brand ambassador."
The gamcha, interestingly, is an all-purpose cotton scarf, coming handy during sweltering heat and poll campaigns. Candidates, cadres and workers are seen holding a piece of gamcha to wipe out the sweat. In more sombre occasions, this gamcha is a symbol of respect as one ties it around the neck of their leaders.
Given this context, it would seem incongruous — even pointless—to discuss the West Bengal elections without mentioning Bihar's Patwa Toli. Regardless of which political party emerges victorious in the electoral arena—as has been the case for several decades—the ‘gamchas’ from Gaya's Patwa Toli invariably play a distinct and significant role in the Bengal elections.
बिहार के सम्मान का प्रतीक गमछा—— BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) November 21, 2025
मोदी जी जहाँ गए, उसे शान से लहराया…
और पूरे देश में बना दिया ‘ब्रांड बिहार’। pic.twitter.com/sVHoyAGEWv
With the Legislative Assembly elections in Bengal scheduled for this very month, the rhythmic ‘thud’ of looms has intensified in the village of Patwa Toli, Gaya. Weavers across Patwa Toli are working tirelessly, day and night, to produce ‘gamchas’. And why shouldn't they be? After all, traders from Bengal are currently placing massive orders for Patwa Toli's ‘gamchas’. Approximately one hundred thousand ‘gamchas’ are being dispatched from here to West Bengal every single day.
Local trader Kedar Prasad Patwa explains that during elections in Bengal elections, production happens in large volumes; on average, a single loom unit yields 40 to 50 "pieces" of ‘gamchas’, with each "piece" containing five individual ‘gamchas’. He asserts that nowhere else in India can one find ‘gamchas’ at such affordable rates.
"Demand has surged recently due to the Bengal elections. A staggering one hundred thousand ‘gamchas’ are being sent from here to Bengal daily. Indeed, West Bengal remains the single largest commercial market for Patwa Toli in the entire country," said Patwa.
Another trader, Gopal Patwa, says that Bengal serves as the primary market for Patwa Toli. These days—with elections underway and the summer heat intensifying—the utility of the gamcha has risen significantly. Demand for gamchas has surged, ranging from their use in election campaigning to simply providing relief from the heat.
Dukhan Patwa, a 'gamcha' manufacturer, notes that there is currently a substantial demand for 'gamchas' in two or three specific colours. "We are actively manufacturing and shipping 'gamchas' in these particular shades. In any case, we have long-standing ties with the Bengal market," he said.
Prakash Patwa said that although the cost of yarn has risen, traders in Bengal continue to demand gamchas at the old, pre-hike prices; as a result, the profit margins are not as substantial. Demands have surged, but the products are still being sold at their original prices.
Patwa Toli is home to a population of thousands belonging to the Patwa community, who are primarily engaged in weaving. The Patwa community has been intrinsically linked to the textile industry since its very inception. They manufacture textiles in massive quantities, producing a diverse range of items including gamchas, bedsheets, and traditional tribal ‘dhotis’ and ‘sarees’, among other garments.
Patwa Toli in Gaya houses an impressive 11,000 power looms, alongside 1,000 handlooms. This industry directly provides employment to over 30,000 people. Textiles are produced in Patwa Toli on a truly massive scale, with gamchas accounting for the largest share of this production.
Local weaver Diwakar notes that textiles from Patwa Toli are distributed across numerous states throughout the country. These destinations include West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and also exports to Bangladesh. With the recent elections in Assam, a substantial quantity of ‘gamchas’ was also dispatched.