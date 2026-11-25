ETV Bharat / state

Bears Raid Beehives Just Before Harvest, Put Melghat Women’s Livelihood At Risk

Amravati: The bee colonies had grown, the boxes were filling with honey and the women of Aamzari were getting ready to harvest and sell it. Then bears began breaking open the boxes. They ate the honey and destroyed the colonies inside, undoing days of work for tribal women who had taken up beekeeping to earn an income of their own.

The government has designated Aamzari, in Amravati district’s Melghat region, a honey village. The women who showed interest received bee boxes and learned how to raise colonies and collect honey. "There was already a market for it," beekeeper Sangita Belsare told ETV Bharat. Tourists visiting the area wanted to buy honey and she saw a chance to build a business. "But the raids began just as we were preparing to sell," she added.

Bears in the fields (ETV Bharat)

Many bee boxes are kept at the forest complex in Aamzari. Some women and farmers have placed theirs in fields, while others keep them in their courtyards. The bears have been turning up at night and in broad daylight, breaking open the boxes to get at the honey. Monkeys, too, have begun taking honey from the boxes, leaving beekeepers worried about the ones they keep near their homes and in their fields.

For the women, each damaged box means losing the honey they were about to sell as well as the bee colony they had tended. They also worry that if bears get used to finding honey near fields and homes, encounters with people could become more frequent.

Some women of Aamzari, in Amravati district, received bee boxes and learned how to raise colonies and collect honey (ETV Bharat)

Komal Navale, who took up beekeeping through a self-help group, said, "Bears had damaged boxes kept in fields. The government should provide an electric fence energiser, locally called a jhatka machine, to protect the boxes." Echoing similar concerns, Junai Jambhekar, another beekeeper, said bears were being seen more often in fields where boxes had been placed. She sought government help to protect the boxes and the honey.

Belsare said with bears raiding the boxes, the work they had counted on for an income was now under threat.

The women received their bee boxes through a government scheme run through the SFURTI cluster in Shahapur. They were trained in beekeeping and honey collection so they could earn through honey production and sales.