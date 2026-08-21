Bears' Intrusion Into Human Habitations Creates Fear Among Locals In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
A couple of bears entered a house in Govindpur and went straight into the kitchen in search of food and water, reports Susheel Salam.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Kanker: Frequent instances of Bears entering human habitations in Govindpur area of Kanker in Chhattisgarh has emerged as a cause of concern for locals.
Locals said, bears often enter homes in search of food and water. On Thursday night, two bears entered a house in Govindpur and went straight to the kitchen and began searching for food. Meanwhile, a utensil falling from the stove woke up the house's occupants who were sleeping.
As the family members went to the kitchen, much to their shock, they found the bears searching for food and locked themselves in another room. The family members then informed the Forest Department whose personnel rushed to the house and caught the bears which were later released into a forest nearby. In another instance, residents of Rameshwaram Colony in Sarangpal, recorded a video of bears entering the area at around 2 am on Friday. However, the bears left the area after a while.
But, not all instances are those of bears simply sneaking into houses or human habitations. On August 5, an aggressive female sloth bear attacked and killed two siblings (Halal Khor Jurri and Chamrin Bai) while injuring another family member in the Largaon-Markatola area of the Narharpur forest range in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. Locals and officials said the bear became frantic and aggressive after losing its cub. The animal was later tranquilized and captured by the Chhattisgarh Forest Department.
The Forest Department said its personnel are patrolling Govindpur and surrounding villages at night. "Wherever information is received, Forest Department personnel rush to the spot to drive away the bears," said forest range officer Amitesh Singh Parihar. Locals said they are fed up of such intrusion of bears into their homes and demanded a permanent solution to the problem.
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