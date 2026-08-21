ETV Bharat / state

Bears' Intrusion Into Human Habitations Creates Fear Among Locals In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Frequent instances of Bears entering human habitations in Govindpur area of Kanker in Chhattisgarh has emerged as a cause of concern for locals.

Locals said, bears often enter homes in search of food and water. On Thursday night, two bears entered a house in Govindpur and went straight to the kitchen and began searching for food. Meanwhile, a utensil falling from the stove woke up the house's occupants who were sleeping.

As the family members went to the kitchen, much to their shock, they found the bears searching for food and locked themselves in another room. The family members then informed the Forest Department whose personnel rushed to the house and caught the bears which were later released into a forest nearby. In another instance, residents of Rameshwaram Colony in Sarangpal, recorded a video of bears entering the area at around 2 am on Friday. However, the bears left the area after a while.