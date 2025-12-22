ETV Bharat / state

Student Injured As Bears Enter School Campus In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Chamoli: A student was injured after two bears entered a school campus and attacked him in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, officials said on Monday. The incident took place at the Harishankar Junior High School in the Pokhari development block, just days after a bear attacked a child while returning home from school in the same area.

According to police, on Monday, two bears entered the school premises during class hours, triggering panic among students. On seeing the animals, the children rushed to shut the classroom gate. However, the bears managed to attack one of the students with their claws and dragged him into nearby bushes.

Hearing the child's voice, two students and a teacher rushed towards the bears, shouting loudly. "Startled by the noise, the bears fled into the forest, abandoning the injured student. The student was then safely rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," Divisional Forest Officer of the Badrinath Forest Division, Sarvesh Dubey said.

Teachers said that the Forest Department had been informed several times about the presence of bears in the area and alleged that they neither increased patrolling nor implemented any concrete security measures.

Parents and residents have demanded that the government, administration, and forest department increase wildlife monitoring in schools and populated areas and implement robust security measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.