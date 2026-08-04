Bear Goes On Rampage In Gujarat's Banaskantha; Six Injured In Two Villages
The bear strayed into the human habitations from the nearby forest area surrounding the Ambaji wildlife corridor catching locals off guard.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Banaskantha: At least six people were injured in two separate bear attacks at two villages in Gujarat's Banaskantha on Tuesday.
The bear attacks took place at Hasanpur and Rampura Vadla villages of Palanpur. It is understood that the bear strayed out of the forest areas surrounding the Ambaji wildlife corridor into the human habitations causing widespread panic among the residents. Locals ran for safety not before the beast mauled at least six residents from the twin villages.
The injured persons were shifted to the Palanpur Civil Hospital and a private hospital in Palanpur for treatment. Dr. Sunil Joshi, Superintendent, Palanpur Civil Hospital said that five people injured in the bear attack were brought to Palanpur Civil Hospital for treatment.
“One of them required stitches for a severe head injury. A team of doctors at the Civil Hospital provided timely treatment to all of them," he said.
The injured admitted to the hospital have been identified as Rupaben Nakhaji Maluna, Vikramji Hiraji Maluna, Sanjaykumar Hiraji Maluna, Sakilbhai Ghemarbhai Maluna and Purba Laxmanbhai Chauhan, all residents of Hasanpur.
Upon receiving news of the incident, Forest Department officials immediately arrived at Hasanpur village. The Forest Department team has set up a cage and begun efforts to rescue the bear. However, they are facing significant challenges in catching the animal, which entered the fields. As the bear remained at large after several hours, the atmosphere of fear persisted among the local population.
A Forest Department team is currently scouring the fields to capture the bear using tranquilizer guns and cages.
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