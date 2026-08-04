ETV Bharat / state

Bear Goes On Rampage In Gujarat's Banaskantha; Six Injured In Two Villages

Banaskantha: At least six people were injured in two separate bear attacks at two villages in Gujarat's Banaskantha on Tuesday.

The bear attacks took place at Hasanpur and Rampura Vadla villages of Palanpur. It is understood that the bear strayed out of the forest areas surrounding the Ambaji wildlife corridor into the human habitations causing widespread panic among the residents. Locals ran for safety not before the beast mauled at least six residents from the twin villages.

The injured persons were shifted to the Palanpur Civil Hospital and a private hospital in Palanpur for treatment. Dr. Sunil Joshi, Superintendent, Palanpur Civil Hospital said that five people injured in the bear attack were brought to Palanpur Civil Hospital for treatment.

“One of them required stitches for a severe head injury. A team of doctors at the Civil Hospital provided timely treatment to all of them," he said.