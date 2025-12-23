Bear Attacks On Schoolchildren Spark Fear In Chamoli; Authorities Revise School Timings

December 23, 2025
Chamoli: The cases of Human–wildlife conflict are on the rise in Uttarakhand’s hill districts, with Chamoli recording many cases. The latest incident from Gopeshwar has alarmed authorities after a bear attacked schoolgirls who were going to school. It marked the third such attack on schoolchildren in the district within just two days.
On Tuesday morning, a bear suddenly appeared near the Government Girls’ Inter College in Gopeshwar and attacked students as they headed to class. One student, Radhika Rawat, narrowly escaped, while another girl fell unconscious while trying to flee. Both were rushed to the district hospital in Gopeshwar, where doctors have confirmed that their condition is stable.
Following the incident, school authorities and local residents reached the spot. Locals said the unchecked movement of wild animals is putting students’ lives at risk and requires urgent administrative intervention.
The situation has been worsening across Chamoli district.
On Monday, a bear attacked a child returning home from school in the Pokhri development block. Later the same day, two bears reportedly entered a school campus in the area, injuring another child. In a separate incident, a young man, Jaspal Singh, was seriously injured after a bear attacked him in Marora village of the Narayanbagar block while he was returning from his cowshed.
Chamoli’s chief education officer said on the instructions of the District Magistrate, school timings have been revised from 10 am to 3 pm until January 15. Anganwadi centres will operate only from 10 am to 1 pm. Parents have been advised to send children to school in groups, and students have been instructed to follow safety guidelines.
