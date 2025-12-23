ETV Bharat / state

Bear Attacks On Schoolchildren Spark Fear In Chamoli; Authorities Revise School Timings

Chamoli: The cases of Human–wildlife conflict are on the rise in Uttarakhand’s hill districts, with Chamoli recording many cases. The latest incident from Gopeshwar has alarmed authorities after a bear attacked schoolgirls who were going to school. It marked the third such attack on schoolchildren in the district within just two days.

On Tuesday morning, a bear suddenly appeared near the Government Girls’ Inter College in Gopeshwar and attacked students as they headed to class. One student, Radhika Rawat, narrowly escaped, while another girl fell unconscious while trying to flee. Both were rushed to the district hospital in Gopeshwar, where doctors have confirmed that their condition is stable.

Following the incident, school authorities and local residents reached the spot. Locals said the unchecked movement of wild animals is putting students’ lives at risk and requires urgent administrative intervention.

The situation has been worsening across Chamoli district.