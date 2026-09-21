ETV Bharat / state

Bear Attack Leaves Two Children Injured In Korba Forest

Korba: Two children were seriously injured after being attacked by a bear in Chhatibahar village in the Lemru area of Korba on Monday. The children had gone into the forest with members of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to see historical rock paintings, natural caves and other sites when the bear attacked them.

The injured children, identified as eight-year-old Mukesh Korwa and 13-year-old Sonu Korwa, were initially taken to the Medical College Hospital with the help of villagers. After receiving primary treatment, both were referred to a higher medical centre in Raipur for further treatment.

According to local residents, a group of people from Korba city, including NGO members and youths, had reached Chhatibahar village carrying clothes and other items for distribution among villagers. Later, the group took some children into the forest after asking them to show the visitors the rock paintings, hills and other natural sites in the area. During the visit, a bear attacked the children.

Villagers said the bear first attacked Mukesh. His elder brother Sonu confronted the animal in an attempt to save him. Both brothers sustained serious injuries in the attack. Sonu's condition was reported to be stable, while Mukesh was in a serious condition.