ETV Bharat / state

BDS Student Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Alleged Links With ISIS Online Module

Lucknow/Saharanpur: A second-year BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) student has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly spreading ISIS ideology and recruiting people through online groups and encrypted messaging platforms, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Haarish Ali (19), a resident of Saharanpur district, was arrested from Moradabad during an investigation into ISIS-linked online networks operating in India.

Ali is alleged to have been associated with ISIS handlers and sympathisers through social media platforms including Instagram and encrypted applications like Session and Discord, using pseudonyms and tools such as VPNs, officials said.

In an official press release, the ATS stated that the accused was operating as an active member of an ISIS terrorist module across various states of India, including Uttar Pradesh. He used to incite people, encourage them to engage in anti-national activities, and motivated them to participate in terrorist operations by forming online groups, ATS mentioned.

According to the ATS, intelligence inputs indicated that some individuals in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country were creating online groups to propagate ISIS ideology aimed at establishing a Sharia-based caliphate system and recruit people to strengthen the terror outfit in India.

Within these groups, he shared contents from ISIS media channels, magazines, propaganda materials, terrorist ideologies, as well as photographs, videos, and audio clips of slain terrorists.