BDS Student Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Alleged Links With ISIS Online Module
Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested a 19-year-old dentistry student for his alleged links to an online module of the banned terror outfit Islamic State (ISIS).
Published : March 17, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
Lucknow/Saharanpur: A second-year BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) student has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly spreading ISIS ideology and recruiting people through online groups and encrypted messaging platforms, officials said on Monday.
The accused, Haarish Ali (19), a resident of Saharanpur district, was arrested from Moradabad during an investigation into ISIS-linked online networks operating in India.
Ali is alleged to have been associated with ISIS handlers and sympathisers through social media platforms including Instagram and encrypted applications like Session and Discord, using pseudonyms and tools such as VPNs, officials said.
In an official press release, the ATS stated that the accused was operating as an active member of an ISIS terrorist module across various states of India, including Uttar Pradesh. He used to incite people, encourage them to engage in anti-national activities, and motivated them to participate in terrorist operations by forming online groups, ATS mentioned.
According to the ATS, intelligence inputs indicated that some individuals in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country were creating online groups to propagate ISIS ideology aimed at establishing a Sharia-based caliphate system and recruit people to strengthen the terror outfit in India.
Within these groups, he shared contents from ISIS media channels, magazines, propaganda materials, terrorist ideologies, as well as photographs, videos, and audio clips of slain terrorists.
Based on the inputs, a case was registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the statement said.
During the investigation, it was found that the accused allegedly created several groups using pseudonyms and virtual private networks (VPNs) to recruit like-minded individuals and circulate ISIS propaganda, it said.
ATS said the accused maintained a network involving handlers in India, Pakistan, and various other foreign countries. To execute ISIS's terrorist designs within India, he also established a group named "Al Ittihad Media Foundation" to maintain contacts with people linked to ISIS networks.
Officials further informed that Harish was against the democratic system and sought to establish a Caliphate, the sole objective of ISIS, by enforcing Sharia law through Jang-e-Jihad (holy war). To this end, he incited individuals within these groups to carry out Fidayeen (suicide) attacks, officials added.
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