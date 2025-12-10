ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Four BDDS Personnel Killed As Their Vehicle Collides With Truck In Sagar

Sagar: Four personnel of a bomb squad from Morena were killed, and another cop was seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a container truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Wednesday, police said. The mishap occurred on National Highway 44 between Bandri and Malthone under the Bandri police station area in Sagar district, they said.

Bandri police station in-charge Sumer Singh Jagat said the vehicle carrying personnel from the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. "Work is currently being conducted on National Highway 44. A one-way system was implemented about one to one and a half kilometres before the accident site. It is suspected that the container truck was not visible to them, which led to the collision," Jagat said.

Prima facie, it seems the police vehicle's driver lost control of the wheels. A search was on for the truck driver, the official said. The impact was so severe that the police vehicle was severely damaged. The deceased personnel have been identified as constable Pradhuman Dixit, constable Aman Kaurav, driver Paramlal Tomar, all residents of Morena, and dog master Vinod Sharma, hailing from Bhind, the official said.