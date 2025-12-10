Madhya Pradesh: Four BDDS Personnel Killed As Their Vehicle Collides With Truck In Sagar
The officials have started a search operation to nab the absconding truck driver, and an investigation into the incident is underway.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST
Sagar: Four personnel of a bomb squad from Morena were killed, and another cop was seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a container truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Wednesday, police said. The mishap occurred on National Highway 44 between Bandri and Malthone under the Bandri police station area in Sagar district, they said.
Bandri police station in-charge Sumer Singh Jagat said the vehicle carrying personnel from the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. "Work is currently being conducted on National Highway 44. A one-way system was implemented about one to one and a half kilometres before the accident site. It is suspected that the container truck was not visible to them, which led to the collision," Jagat said.
बाँदरी-मालथौन के बीच बालाघाट ड्यूटी से लौटते समय मुरैना बम डिस्पोजल एवं डॉग स्क्वॉड के 4 वीर जवानों के सड़क दुर्घटना में निधन का समाचार अत्यंत हृदयविदारक है।— Bhuppendra Siingh (@bhupendrasingho) December 10, 2025
इस दुःखद घड़ी में मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि दिवंगत जवानों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें तथा शोकाकुल परिवारों को…
Prima facie, it seems the police vehicle's driver lost control of the wheels. A search was on for the truck driver, the official said. The impact was so severe that the police vehicle was severely damaged. The deceased personnel have been identified as constable Pradhuman Dixit, constable Aman Kaurav, driver Paramlal Tomar, all residents of Morena, and dog master Vinod Sharma, hailing from Bhind, the official said.
Another constable, Rajiv Chauhan, sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sagar for treatment. A dog that was part of the squad was safe, he said. The BDDS team was returning from duty in Balaghat to Morena.
Khurai Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Sachin Parte said, "Four jawans have lost their lives in the road accident. The exact cause of the incident can only be determined after a complete investigation."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the mishap. Taking to X, he said, "The news of the demise of four policemen from Sagar district, who were returning from duty in an anti-Naxal operation this morning, in a horrific road accident, is heart-wrenching. I pay humble tribute to the deceased policemen in this accident. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God that He grant peace to the departed souls and that the injured policeman recovers swiftly.”
आज सागर जिले में सुबह नक्सल विरोधी अभियान से ड्यूटी कर लौट रहे 4 पुलिसकर्मियों का एक भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना में निधन होने का समाचार हृदयविदारक है। हादसे में दिवंगत पुलिसकर्मियों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 10, 2025
ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है…
Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and Khurai MLA Bhupendra Singh said, "The news of the demise of four brave personnel from the Morena bomb disposal and dog squad in a road accident while returning from duty between Bandri-Malathon and Balaghat is extremely heart-wrenching. In this hour of grief, I pray to God that He grant peace to the souls of the departed personnel and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this profound loss. Their dedication to the service of the nation will always be remembered."
