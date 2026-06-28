ETV Bharat / state

BDA Enters Guinness World Records By Planting 15 Lakh Saplings In A Day

Citizens during the plantation drive at a BDA designated place in Bengaluru. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) entered the Guinness World Records by planting 15 lakh local saplings in a single day on Saturday as part of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti.

Over 1,000 people were deployed by the Guinness World Records to count these saplings, and the official certificate will be issued on Sunday, a BDA official said.

Earlier in July 2024, Madhya Pradesh's Indore achieved the same feat by planting over 12.40 saplings in just 12 hours in July 2024.

Organised as part of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti, this massive campaign saw thousands of citizens, students, government officials, residents' welfare associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), corporate volunteers and environmental organisations enthusiastically participate in the drive to build a green and sustainable Bengaluru.

Saplings were planted in various green areas designated by BDA, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Banashankari Sixth Phase, Shivarama Karant Layout, Oxygen Tree Parks, Miyawaki Forests, etc.