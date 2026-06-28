BDA Enters Guinness World Records By Planting 15 Lakh Saplings In A Day
Over 350 species of indigenous and medicinal plants, including mango, jackfruit, neem, banyan, millettia pinnata, bilva, mahogany, and plants that help in biodiversity, were planted.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) entered the Guinness World Records by planting 15 lakh local saplings in a single day on Saturday as part of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti.
Over 1,000 people were deployed by the Guinness World Records to count these saplings, and the official certificate will be issued on Sunday, a BDA official said.
Earlier in July 2024, Madhya Pradesh's Indore achieved the same feat by planting over 12.40 saplings in just 12 hours in July 2024.
Organised as part of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti, this massive campaign saw thousands of citizens, students, government officials, residents' welfare associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), corporate volunteers and environmental organisations enthusiastically participate in the drive to build a green and sustainable Bengaluru.
Saplings were planted in various green areas designated by BDA, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Banashankari Sixth Phase, Shivarama Karant Layout, Oxygen Tree Parks, Miyawaki Forests, etc.
Over 350 species of indigenous and medicinal plants, including mango, jackfruit, neem, banyan, millettia pinnata, bilva, wild mango, mahogany, various fruit trees, and plants that help in biodiversity, were planted.
The aim is to protect the environment, increase groundwater and promote a healthy lifestyle. The campaign was conceived with the motto "One House, One Medicinal Plant".
All the saplings have been geo-tagged, and their growth can be monitored online. Over 1,000 people from the Guinness World Records have counted the plants. NGOs have been entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing the saplings for three years, utilising the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund. These saplings will be watered by BDA, the official added.
BDA president NA Harris said, "The successful planting of 15 lakh indigenous saplings is one of the most significant environmental conservation programmes undertaken by the BDA. We are giving a new direction to urban planning by adopting sustainability at every stage of development. Our mission is to build well-equipped and eco-friendly settlements."
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