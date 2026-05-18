ETV Bharat / state

Backward Classes Make Up Half Of Andhra's Population, Jagan's Caste Census Appears To Converge With Naidu's Recent Family Survey

Amaravati: Preliminary indications suggest that the percentage of population of backward classes (BCs) in Andhra Pradesh, as enumerated by a recent survey carried out by the Chandrababu Naidu government, is more or less similar to the figures arrived at in the state-wide caste census conducted by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy in February 2024.

That survey, whose findings were revealed last month, had found that BCs constitute more than half the population of the state. While the total population of the state stands at 5.31 crore, the share of backward classes is 50.59 per cent, comprising 2.68 crore people.

Although the YSRCP government had, in 2024, collected detailed data, including the specific population figures for each caste within the BC category across every constituency, the report was not made public. Some critics allege that then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy chose not to release the report, using it instead solely to guide the selection of candidates for Assembly seats in a manner favourable to the YSRCP, based on caste demographics.

Now, the comprehensive family survey recently undertaken by the current Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, conducted by the 'Swarna Ward' and 'Swarna Village' secretariat staff, is nearing completion, and the preliminary figures indicate convergence with the findings of the YSRCP government.

Srikakulam Is BC Central

In terms of the total BC population, Srikakulam district occupies the top position. It is home to the highest number of people belonging to the BCs, totaling 19.29 lakh. This is followed by Kurnool (18.85 lakh), Visakhapatnam (15.48 lakh), Anantapur (15.25 lakh), Vizianagaram (15.14 lakh), Anakapalli (12.74 lakh) and Sri Sathya Sai (12.02 lakh).

The districts of Kakinada, Nellore, and Nandyal each have a population of approximately 10 lakh. While Alluri Sitarama Raju district records the lowest figure with 22,878 people, the BC population is also relatively low in the districts of Polavaram (60,038), Bapatla (5.08 lakh), Parvathipuram Manyam (5.14 lakh) and Markapuram (5.16 lakh).

138 Castes Within BCs