Backward Classes Make Up Half Of Andhra's Population, Jagan's Caste Census Appears To Converge With Naidu's Recent Family Survey
Srikakulam, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam hold top three spots in BC population, while Alluri Sitarama Raju district has the state's lowest figure.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Amaravati: Preliminary indications suggest that the percentage of population of backward classes (BCs) in Andhra Pradesh, as enumerated by a recent survey carried out by the Chandrababu Naidu government, is more or less similar to the figures arrived at in the state-wide caste census conducted by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy in February 2024.
That survey, whose findings were revealed last month, had found that BCs constitute more than half the population of the state. While the total population of the state stands at 5.31 crore, the share of backward classes is 50.59 per cent, comprising 2.68 crore people.
Although the YSRCP government had, in 2024, collected detailed data, including the specific population figures for each caste within the BC category across every constituency, the report was not made public. Some critics allege that then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy chose not to release the report, using it instead solely to guide the selection of candidates for Assembly seats in a manner favourable to the YSRCP, based on caste demographics.
Now, the comprehensive family survey recently undertaken by the current Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, conducted by the 'Swarna Ward' and 'Swarna Village' secretariat staff, is nearing completion, and the preliminary figures indicate convergence with the findings of the YSRCP government.
Srikakulam Is BC Central
In terms of the total BC population, Srikakulam district occupies the top position. It is home to the highest number of people belonging to the BCs, totaling 19.29 lakh. This is followed by Kurnool (18.85 lakh), Visakhapatnam (15.48 lakh), Anantapur (15.25 lakh), Vizianagaram (15.14 lakh), Anakapalli (12.74 lakh) and Sri Sathya Sai (12.02 lakh).
The districts of Kakinada, Nellore, and Nandyal each have a population of approximately 10 lakh. While Alluri Sitarama Raju district records the lowest figure with 22,878 people, the BC population is also relatively low in the districts of Polavaram (60,038), Bapatla (5.08 lakh), Parvathipuram Manyam (5.14 lakh) and Markapuram (5.16 lakh).
138 Castes Within BCs
In Andhra Pradesh, BCs have been categorised into five distinct groups. Collectively, these categories encompass a total of 138 different castes. There are 51 castes under BC-A, 27 under BC-B, one under BC-C, 45 under BC-D, and 14 under BC-E.
In terms of the percentage of BCs within the total population of respective districts, too, Srikakulam holds the top spot. BCs account for 80.83 per cent of its population. Vizianagaram ranks second with 76.55 per cent, followed by Anakapalli district in third place with 72.73 per cent. The subsequent positions are held by the districts of Kurnool (69.18 per cent), Visakhapatnam (67.07 per cent), and Anantapur (60.25 per cent).
Overall, when examining the state as a whole, the highest concentration of the backward class population is in the north Andhra region.
Predictably, the percentage of BCs is lowest in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, standing at a mere 3.26 per cent. The BC population is also relatively low in the districts of Polavaram (15.16 per cent), East Godavari (29.43 per cent), Prakasam (33.91 per cent), and Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema (38.73 per cent).
Nearly 84.72 Lakh Belong To BC-A
When analysing the BC population by sub-categories, the BC-A group is the largest, comprising 84.72 lakh individuals. The BC-A group consists of aboriginal tribes, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, and Vimuktha Jathis (Denotified Tribes), covering groups like the Boya, Golla, Kuruba, and Vaddara.
Following this are the BC-D (82.88 lakh), BC-B (67.42 lakh), BC-E (32.12 lakh), and BC-C (1.7 lakh) categories.
People belonging to the BC-A social category are predominantly found in the Srikakulam, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts. The BC-B population is highest in the Kurnool, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. The BC-C categories are most numerous in the West Godavari, Eluru, and Krishna districts. The BC-D population is highest in the Vizianagaram, Anakapalli and Srikakulam districts. The BC-E categories are predominantly located in the Kurnool, Nandyal, and Kadapa districts.
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