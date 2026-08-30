ETV Bharat / state

BCom-LLB Student Dies By Suicide In Punjab University Hostel

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old student of Punjab University allegedly died by suicide in the hostel room, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when Chaitanya Singh, who was in the fifth year of BCom-LLB, was found unresponsive in room 4 of the boys' hostel.

The university administration rushed him to the government multi-speciality hospital in Sector-16. As his condition was critical, the doctors referred him to PGI, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After receiving information about the incident, the police investigated the hostel room and the premises. The forensic team also collected evidence. Information is being collected about other aspects of the student.