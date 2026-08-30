BCom-LLB Student Dies By Suicide In Punjab University Hostel
Police said the deceased student, Chaitanya Singh (22), hailed from Haryana and returned to the hostel on Saturday evening after celebrating Raksha Bandhan with family.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Chandigarh: A 22-year-old student of Punjab University allegedly died by suicide in the hostel room, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday evening when Chaitanya Singh, who was in the fifth year of BCom-LLB, was found unresponsive in room 4 of the boys' hostel.
The university administration rushed him to the government multi-speciality hospital in Sector-16. As his condition was critical, the doctors referred him to PGI, where doctors declared him brought dead.
After receiving information about the incident, the police investigated the hostel room and the premises. The forensic team also collected evidence. Information is being collected about other aspects of the student.
However, no official information has been released by the police regarding the reasons for the suicide. Police said the deceased student was from Haryana and returned to the hostel on Saturday evening after celebrating Raksha Bandhan with family.
Fellow students said Chaitanya was of a sociable nature and his sudden death has left everyone deeply shocked. The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety and students' mental health on the campus.
In July, PhD scholar Jyoti died of electrocution while crossing a waterlogged path near Girls Hostel in the south campus of the university.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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