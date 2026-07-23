ETV Bharat / state

BCCL Taps Potential Of Coal Mine Water, Launches 'Coal Neer' In Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad: Once considered waste, the water flowing from the coal mines of Koylanchal in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, will now be purified and distributed among the officers, staff and locals under the brand name 'Coal Neer'.

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) recently set an example for water conservation, environmental protection, and community development in the mining sector by inaugurating its first Coal Neer water bottling plant in Putki, its PB Area.

The plant was virtually inaugurated by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy at an event organized by the Coal Ministry in New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Prime Minister's Office, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, and senior officials from the Ministry of Coal and Coal India Limited were present.

Held at the plant premises in the PB area, BCCL CMD Murti Krishna Das, Director (Personnel) Rajiv Kumar Singh, Director (Technical) Saud Anwar, Director (Finance) Rajesh Kumar, senior officials and employees from Headquarters and PB areas, CC and Welfare Board members, representatives from labor organizations, and a large number of locals witnessed the virtual inauguration ceremony.

Coal Neer being bottled at the plant (ETV Bharat)

BCCL's first water bottling plant has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 2.3 crore. At the plant, mine water is purified through modern filtration, reverse osmosis (RO), UV disinfection, and other scientific processes to create safe drinking water. At present, the water is packed in 250 ml, 500 ml, and one litre bottles.

BCCL said in the initial phase, the water will be used in all the company's offices and institutions, where everyone from officers to employees will use 'Coal Neer'. In the future, its reach will be expanded to the general public as well.