BCCL Taps Potential Of Coal Mine Water, Launches 'Coal Neer' In Jharkhand's Dhanbad
The Coal Neer plant, built at a cost of around Rs 2.3 crore, was inaugurated virtually by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Dhanbad: Once considered waste, the water flowing from the coal mines of Koylanchal in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, will now be purified and distributed among the officers, staff and locals under the brand name 'Coal Neer'.
Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) recently set an example for water conservation, environmental protection, and community development in the mining sector by inaugurating its first Coal Neer water bottling plant in Putki, its PB Area.
The plant was virtually inaugurated by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy at an event organized by the Coal Ministry in New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Prime Minister's Office, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, and senior officials from the Ministry of Coal and Coal India Limited were present.
Held at the plant premises in the PB area, BCCL CMD Murti Krishna Das, Director (Personnel) Rajiv Kumar Singh, Director (Technical) Saud Anwar, Director (Finance) Rajesh Kumar, senior officials and employees from Headquarters and PB areas, CC and Welfare Board members, representatives from labor organizations, and a large number of locals witnessed the virtual inauguration ceremony.
BCCL's first water bottling plant has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 2.3 crore. At the plant, mine water is purified through modern filtration, reverse osmosis (RO), UV disinfection, and other scientific processes to create safe drinking water. At present, the water is packed in 250 ml, 500 ml, and one litre bottles.
BCCL said in the initial phase, the water will be used in all the company's offices and institutions, where everyone from officers to employees will use 'Coal Neer'. In the future, its reach will be expanded to the general public as well.
𝗛𝗼𝗻'𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗹 & 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗮𝘂𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗡𝗘𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀— Coal India Limited (@CoalIndiaHQ) July 22, 2026
Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon'ble Union Minister for Coal & Mines, virtually inaugurated Coal NEER plants established across various locations of our… pic.twitter.com/DEi1Qb9NTG
The company's plan is not limited to providing bottled water. It also aims to ensure efficient use of mine water, groundwater conservation, environmental balance, and employment for locals. According to BCCL, such plants will be installed in all 14 of the company's areas in the future. Preparations are underway to install the next plant in Sudamdih.
The total production capacity of the plant will be approximately 2,40,000 bottles per month. There are also plans to engage local women in the plant.
BCCL Director (Personnel) Murali Krishna Ramaiah said the coal mines have vast reserves of water. "The quantity is so abundant that it could provide sufficient drinking water to the entire Dhanbad district if needed," he said, adding following the initiative of the Ministry of Coal, a plan was developed to optimally utilize mine water, under which the first Coal Neer plant was established in PB Area, Putki.
Ramaiah said currently, packaging of water in 250 ml, 500 ml, and one litre bottles has begun. "The water will be used in all BCCL offices. In the future, such plants will be installed in all 14 of the company's areas, and a second plant will soon be established in Sudamdih. The project will provide self-employment to local women, and the plant will produce approximately 2.40 lakh bottles per month," he said.
BCCL Director (Finance) Rajesh Kumar said in the future, water will also be available in 20-liter jars. He stated that the company's objective is not to compete with any private water bottling company, but to provide safe drinking water to the surrounding villagers at affordable prices. Villagers will be able to purchase 20-litre packaged water directly from the plant. This will provide affordable and clean water to the people and create new employment opportunities for local women.
Plant agency official Vikas Sahu said the mine water is highly saline and the plant personnel faced several technical challenges in making it completely potable. "After modern purification systems and continuous testing, the water is now completely safe, clean, and meets all drinking water standards," he said.
Local resident Sanjeet Singh said the Coal Neer Plant is a commendable initiative by BCCL. "This will not only provide safe drinking water to the people of the area but will also increase local employment opportunities," he said.
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