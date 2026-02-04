ETV Bharat / state

BCCI Pitch Curator Shiv Kumar Dies Of Heart Attack At Kanpur's Green Park Stadium

Kanpur: BCCI consultant pitch curator Shiv Kumar died of a heart attack while working at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday. He suddenly collapsed while working on the main pitch and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The death of Shiv Kumar, who had a long history of heart problems, was confirmed by UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee. Kumar, who was aged 59, died around 3:30 PM on Tuesday while working on the main pitch of the stadium. Shiv Kumar, who had prepared pitches for dozens of Test, ODI, T20, IPL, and other BCCI matches played at Green Park, was a consultant curator for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Kumar was involved in the preparations for the Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy match to be held at Green Park between February 6 and 9. Ground staff present at the scene said that he suddenly collapsed while working. When they tried to lift him, he was found unconscious. UPCA nodal officer Sujit Srivastava and other ground staff took him to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to the cardiology department.