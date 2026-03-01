15 Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund Committee Maoists Surrender In Chhattisgarh
15 Maoists affiliated with the BBM committee surrendered before police in Mahasamund district near the Odisha border.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Mahasamund: Fifteen active Maoists belonging to the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) committee surrendered before police at Baloda police station in Mahasamund district late Saturday night, officials said. The Baloda police station is located in the Odisha border area. The Maoists were brought to the police station late at night, where they laid down their arms.
According to sources, before the surrender, the cadres had reached the forests of Paterapali, Kapu Kunda and Jampali on Saturday, where they met a delegation that played a role in facilitating the surrender.
Police said Mahasamund and Odisha police had earlier issued posters appealing to Maoists to lay down arms to ensure their safe surrender. Officials said the appeal had a positive impact. Senior police officers are likely to address a press conference on the development.
Maoist presence in certain parts of Mahasamund had been affecting development works, officials said, adding that the latest surrender is being seen as a step towards making the district free of Naxal activity.
Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma had recently issued an audio message appealing to the BBM committee members to surrender. Sharma has consistently maintained that he will provide all the facilities to the surrendered Maoists.
He has said that surrendered Maoists would be provided rehabilitation benefits as per government policy. Sharma had stated that he would roll out a red carpet welcome for surrendered Maoists. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai have repeatedly stated that Naxalism would be eradicated by March 31, 2026.
