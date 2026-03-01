ETV Bharat / state

15 Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund Committee Maoists Surrender In Chhattisgarh

Mahasamund: Fifteen active Maoists belonging to the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) committee surrendered before police at Baloda police station in Mahasamund district late Saturday night, officials said. The Baloda police station is located in the Odisha border area. The Maoists were brought to the police station late at night, where they laid down their arms.

According to sources, before the surrender, the cadres had reached the forests of Paterapali, Kapu Kunda and Jampali on Saturday, where they met a delegation that played a role in facilitating the surrender.

Police said Mahasamund and Odisha police had earlier issued posters appealing to Maoists to lay down arms to ensure their safe surrender. Officials said the appeal had a positive impact. Senior police officers are likely to address a press conference on the development.