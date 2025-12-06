ETV Bharat / state

Battle Against Communal Forces That Spread Hatred Will Continue: Mamata On TMC's 'Sanhati Diwas'

Taking to X, she wrote, "Unity is Strength. At the outset, I extend my sincere greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion of 'Unity Day'/'Harmony Day'. The soil of Bengal is the soil of unity. This soil is Rabindranath's soil, Nazrul's soil, Ramakrishna-Vivekananda's soil — this soil has never bowed its head to division, nor will it in the days to come."

The ruling Trinamool Congress observes December 6 every year as 'Sanhati Diwas' (day of unity) in memory of the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, calling for amity, peace, and a fight against divisive elements.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday sent out a strong message of unity to the people of the state by stating that the battle against communal forces that spread hatred will continue, and asserted that her government is committed to protecting and strengthening the ideals and principles of the Constitution.

Her comment comes on a day when suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir was set to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a mosque – modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid – at Beldanga in Murshidabad. Kabir had announced the foundation-laying ceremony for the proposed mosque on December 6.

"Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists — in Bengal, we know how to walk shoulder to shoulder. We share our joys with one another, because we believe that practising own faith as per religious beliefs, belongs to each individual, but festivals belong to all," she added to her post, extending her greetings to everyone on the 'Sanhati Divas'.

"Our struggle will continue against those fanning the flames of communal hatred and playing a destructive game against the nation...We are committed to protecting and strengthening the ideals and principles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as enshrined in our Constitution, the guiding light of our democracy," Banerjee said.

On Ambedkar's death anniversary, which also fell on the same day, she paid tribute to the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. "My humble tribute to the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, an unparalleled thinker, and a social reformer, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. It is our pride that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was elected to the Constituent Assembly from the Bengal legislature. Bengal played a crucial part in the unfolding of his monumental work," she added.

Banerjee is scheduled to attend the main event in front of the Gandhi statue in Kolkata today, in the presence of religious leaders from all religions.