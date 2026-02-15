Bats Over Bullets: In Once Violence-Scarred Bastar, Cricket Scores A Victory For Peace
Published : February 15, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Sukma: Winds of change are sweeping across the hinterlands of Bastar, where Naxalites had once left a bloody trail of violence. Not long ago, silence seemed heavy as the situation drove villagers behind bolted doors well before sunset. The village has now turned into a "cricket pitch" with the arrival of the Bastar Pandum, a local sports festival, in a terrain which was once littered with IEDs and ambushes.
According to locals, the matches played here are no less exciting than the cricket matches between India and Pakistan. The crowds may be small, but the applause from the spectators doubles the enthusiasm of the players.
Fours and sixes being hit in once Naxal hotbed
With Naxalite violence on the wane, the youth are now showcasing their talent in the sports field. A cricket match was recently organised here with the help of CRPF personnel.
Under the guidance of CRPF 74th Battalion Commandant Himanshu Pandey, the cricket tournament was held in memory of the Burkapal martyrs. Four teams from interior and remote areas participated enthusiastically in this tournament.
Players receive jerseys
The four teams participating in this tournament were provided with sports equipment and cricket jerseys by CRPF 74th Battalion. Confidence and pride were clearly visible on the faces of the players as they entered the field. Many youngsters expressed that this was the first time in their lives that they had the opportunity to play in an organised manner and showcase their talent.
Tribute to the Burkapal's slain soldiers
From the playground, the players conveyed the message of a changing Bastar to those who follow the Naxalite ideology and also expressed their condolences to the soldiers killed in Burkapal. By linking this tournament to the memory of the Burkapal martyrs, the organisers sent a clear message that the atmosphere of peace and trust seen in Bastar now is due to the sacrifices of the security forces. At the opening ceremony, soldiers, villagers, and youth paid tribute to the slain soldiers by observing a two-minute silence.
What happened in Burkapal?
On April 24, 2017, 25 soldiers of the CRPF's 74th battalion were killed in Burkapal. The soldiers deployed on security duty were suddenly attacked by Maoists who launched an ambush. The soldiers fought with courage before they were gunned down.
The changing tide
The transformation is not merely symbolic. For years, development work in Nagaram and surrounding areas was completely stalled due to Naxalite incursions. Basic amenities like roads, electricity, water, and education were casualties of the conflict. However, in the last few years, the situation has changed significantly due to strict action by security forces, administrative initiatives, and the cooperation of the local community. Surrender policies, rehabilitation policy, and confidence-building initiatives have helped integrate youth into the mainstream.
The CRPF's role: From security to trust
The CRPF's 74th Battalion has long played an active role in Naxal-affected areas, not only in terms of security but also in matters of confidence-building among locals. Sporting events, health camps, educational assistance, and cultural initiatives are reaping benefits.
According to officials and locals, the cricket tournament marks the beginning of a new chapter for Sukma and the entire Bastar region. This event demonstrates that violence-affected people are showing a willingness to embrace positive change. When youth wield cricket bats instead of weapons, the future looks safer and brighter.