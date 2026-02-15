ETV Bharat / state

Bats Over Bullets: In Once Violence-Scarred Bastar, Cricket Scores A Victory For Peace

Sukma: Winds of change are sweeping across the hinterlands of Bastar, where Naxalites had once left a bloody trail of violence. Not long ago, silence seemed heavy as the situation drove villagers behind bolted doors well before sunset. The village has now turned into a "cricket pitch" with the arrival of the Bastar Pandum, a local sports festival, in a terrain which was once littered with IEDs and ambushes.

According to locals, the matches played here are no less exciting than the cricket matches between India and Pakistan. The crowds may be small, but the applause from the spectators doubles the enthusiasm of the players.

The village has now turned into a "cricket pitch" with the arrival of the Bastar Pandum, a local sports festival. (ETV Bharat)

Fours and sixes being hit in once Naxal hotbed

With Naxalite violence on the wane, the youth are now showcasing their talent in the sports field. A cricket match was recently organised here with the help of CRPF personnel.

Under the guidance of CRPF 74th Battalion Commandant Himanshu Pandey, the cricket tournament was held in memory of the Burkapal martyrs. Four teams from interior and remote areas participated enthusiastically in this tournament.

Players receive jerseys

The four teams participating in this tournament were provided with sports equipment and cricket jerseys by CRPF 74th Battalion. Confidence and pride were clearly visible on the faces of the players as they entered the field. Many youngsters expressed that this was the first time in their lives that they had the opportunity to play in an organised manner and showcase their talent.