Bathinda Farmer Proves That Agriculture Can Yield High Profits
Sukhpal Singh Bhullar has broken the wheat-paddy cycle by resorting to horticulture
Published : November 18, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
Bathinda: A progressive farmer from Ghuman Kalan village of Bathinda has successfully dispelled the notion that agriculture is a loss-making venture. Sukhpal Singh Bhullar has demonstrated that it can pay good returns if farmers use scientific techniques and practice the right methods. Bhullar earns lakhs of rupees annually by using proper technology.
He has resorted to horticulture over the last three decades while breaking the wheat and paddy cycle of cultivation. He cultivates about 40 acres of land and has received many national and state-level awards, besides being honoured abroad. His journey began with a kinnow orchard where he now also grows dragon fruit, papaya and seasonal vegetables.
He told ETV Bharat, "I am a graduate who was fond of farming from the beginning. I have had many different experiences in farming that led me to cultivating kinnows. My aim is to tell the youth of Punjab that you can earn as much as a well-paying private job by farming well in one acre. Farming is not a loss-making business."
"In kinnow orchards, trees are planted at a distance of 20 feet by 20 feet. I have planted dragon fruit, garlic and onion in the space available in between after planting kinnows," he shared.
Bhullar started growing kinnows in 1988 when there was a lot of disappointment among the farmers in the cotton belt. He wanted to do something different and enrolled with the Punjab Agricultural University.
"My goal was to become an icon for the young generation, and today several youth take advice from me. I first planted kinnows and grapes. In the same orchard, I started cultivating vegetables. Vegetables are a profitable business that strengthen the farmer financially. They start giving returns after 60 days and give good profit day by day. Vegetables are a good source of daily income," he said.
He planted papaya last year, but the plants got damaged due to unseasonal planting. "This year I will plant the papaya trees on time in my kinnow orchard, which will further increase my income. A farmer in Punjab decides his income per acre, but I decide my income per square meter because I am producing papaya, dragon fruit and vegetables according to the season within the kinnow orchard itself," he disclosed.
Before starting, Bhullar had done research on why the old orchards were disappearing. He found that the ideal way of watering was through drip irrigation and adopted the technique.
"I have developed a processing unit and sell kinnows according to their grade. I get an income of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per acre from kinnows. Apart from this, I get dragon fruit worth about Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh," he said.
Bhullar keeps doing new experiments from time to time and shares his experiences with the other farmers. "I appeal to the youth going abroad that they can earn a good profit by farming in Punjab itself. Farmers who farm using good methods never suffer losses," he said.
