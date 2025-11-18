ETV Bharat / state

Bathinda Farmer Proves That Agriculture Can Yield High Profits

Bathinda: A progressive farmer from Ghuman Kalan village of Bathinda has successfully dispelled the notion that agriculture is a loss-making venture. Sukhpal Singh Bhullar has demonstrated that it can pay good returns if farmers use scientific techniques and practice the right methods. Bhullar earns lakhs of rupees annually by using proper technology.

He has resorted to horticulture over the last three decades while breaking the wheat and paddy cycle of cultivation. He cultivates about 40 acres of land and has received many national and state-level awards, besides being honoured abroad. His journey began with a kinnow orchard where he now also grows dragon fruit, papaya and seasonal vegetables.

He told ETV Bharat, "I am a graduate who was fond of farming from the beginning. I have had many different experiences in farming that led me to cultivating kinnows. My aim is to tell the youth of Punjab that you can earn as much as a well-paying private job by farming well in one acre. Farming is not a loss-making business."

"In kinnow orchards, trees are planted at a distance of 20 feet by 20 feet. I have planted dragon fruit, garlic and onion in the space available in between after planting kinnows," he shared.

Bhullar started growing kinnows in 1988 when there was a lot of disappointment among the farmers in the cotton belt. He wanted to do something different and enrolled with the Punjab Agricultural University.