ETV Bharat / state

Batch Of Pediatric Paracetamol Syrup Fails Quality Test, Use Halted In Government Hospitals

Jabalpur: A batch of Paracetamol Pediatric Oral Suspension IP, commonly administered to children for fever, has failed laboratory quality testing in Jabalpur. Authorities have halted its distribution in government hospitals.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Naveen Kothari said the sample of the medicine, manufactured by Zenith Drugs Limited, was found to be substandard during testing.

According to officials, the sample was sent for testing to a drug laboratory in Bhopal in late 2024. The report, however, was received after more than a year later. The medicine is set to expire in August 2026.

Dr. Kothari said that while medicines supplied to government hospitals are initially tested through NABL-accredited labs, additional random sampling is conducted from hospital stores as a precaution. During this secondary testing, the pediatric paracetamol syrup failed to meet quality standards.