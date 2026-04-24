Batch Of Pediatric Paracetamol Syrup Fails Quality Test, Use Halted In Government Hospitals
Dr. Naveen Kothari said the sample of the medicine, manufactured by Zenith Drugs Limited, was found to be substandard during testing.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
Jabalpur: A batch of Paracetamol Pediatric Oral Suspension IP, commonly administered to children for fever, has failed laboratory quality testing in Jabalpur. Authorities have halted its distribution in government hospitals.
Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Naveen Kothari said the sample of the medicine, manufactured by Zenith Drugs Limited, was found to be substandard during testing.
According to officials, the sample was sent for testing to a drug laboratory in Bhopal in late 2024. The report, however, was received after more than a year later. The medicine is set to expire in August 2026.
Dr. Kothari said that while medicines supplied to government hospitals are initially tested through NABL-accredited labs, additional random sampling is conducted from hospital stores as a precaution. During this secondary testing, the pediatric paracetamol syrup failed to meet quality standards.
“The report states that the medicine is not fit for administration to children,” Dr. Kothari said. He added that the syrup, which is normally smooth in consistency, had developed crystalline clumps, which means that its classification are of substandard.
Authorities have been directed to recall the batch immediately and stop further use. Officials clarified that the report does not explicitly state whether the medicine caused harm to children, but as a precautionary measure, distribution has been suspended and stocks are being withdrawn from all locations.
Although the distribution has been halted, since the report came late, much of free of cost medicine has already been distributed in government hospitals for over a year. Thousands of children are likely to have already consumed the syrup by now, however, officials clarified that no adverse effects have been reported so far.
Last year, in Chhindwara several children reportedly died after consuming substandard cough syrup.
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