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Home Minister Amit Shah To Launch Initiative To Use Security Camps In Bastar For Public Service Delivery

Bastar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch an initiative to use security camps in Bastar for public service delivery after the government has made claims about the "elimination" of Naxalism.

Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the initiative on May 18 as the government claims the end of Naxalism. The claim has however been rebuffed by Congress. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that Naxalism has not been completely eradicated and incidents continue to occur. The government has, however, said that due to the elimination of Naxalite activities, the security camps were being repurposed.

For nearly four decades, the Bastar region in Chhattisgarh has remained the hotbed of Naxalites, and to deal with the threat, the police established hundreds of security camps within the forest range and also deployed paramilitary forces. The security camps will now be used for the developmental needs of the local villagers and "provide assistance to the local people."

Sundarraj P, Inspector General (IG) of Bastar, said security camps would be used to extend public amenities. "Naxalite activities in Bastar have been all but eliminated. Therefore, the vacant sections of these camps are being utilised to provide essential amenities to the public. The comprehensive blueprint for this initiative is currently being finalised and will be implemented in a phased manner very soon."