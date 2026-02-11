ETV Bharat / state

Bastar Marks 116th Bhumkal Day; Police Probe Song Allegedly Linked To Maoist Hidma

Bastar: The 116th anniversary of Bhumkal Day was observed on February 10 in the tribal-dominated Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. The occasion commemorates the tribal uprising against British rule and honours the revolutionary leaders who fought during the colonial era. Tributes were paid to martyrs including Gundadhur, Dhebridhar, and Jagtu Mahara.

As part of the event, rituals were performed at the historic tamarind tree located in Golbazar, and floral tributes were offered at the statue of Gundadhur. Residents gathered in large numbers to pay their respects and remember the sacrifices of Bastar’s tribal freedom fighters.

A rally was taken out in the city to mark Bhumkal Day, followed by a public meeting at Bastar PG College. Local residents participated in the programme and attended the gathering organised to commemorate the historic event.