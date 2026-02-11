Bastar Marks 116th Bhumkal Day; Police Probe Song Allegedly Linked To Maoist Hidma
Published : February 11, 2026 at 11:47 PM IST
Bastar: The 116th anniversary of Bhumkal Day was observed on February 10 in the tribal-dominated Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. The occasion commemorates the tribal uprising against British rule and honours the revolutionary leaders who fought during the colonial era. Tributes were paid to martyrs including Gundadhur, Dhebridhar, and Jagtu Mahara.
As part of the event, rituals were performed at the historic tamarind tree located in Golbazar, and floral tributes were offered at the statue of Gundadhur. Residents gathered in large numbers to pay their respects and remember the sacrifices of Bastar’s tribal freedom fighters.
A rally was taken out in the city to mark Bhumkal Day, followed by a public meeting at Bastar PG College. Local residents participated in the programme and attended the gathering organised to commemorate the historic event.
Amid functions, a song dedicated to Maoist leader Hidma was played, which attracted controversy. According to reports, the song was played on loudspeakers, and some individuals were seen dancing to it. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
Bastar Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said that the police have taken cognisance of the matter. “On February 10, a rally was organised by members of the tribal community to mark Bhumkal Day. An objectionable song was allegedly played over the sound system during the rally. Those who took permission for the rally and others involved will be questioned. The matter is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken after the probe,” he said.
The Bastar police have stated that efforts are underway to identify those responsible for playing the alleged song. Action will follow once the investigation is completed, officials added.
