Bastar Police Bust Major Drug Trafficking Ring, Seize Cannabis Oil Worth 13 Million

Bastar: In a breakthrough, the Jagdalpur police in Bastar have dismantled a major drug trafficking racket, arresting two individuals allegedly involved in smuggling cannabis oil, commonly known as hashish oil. The police seized over 10 kilograms of the drug, with an estimated international market value of 13 million, as part of the operation.

According to police, under the guise of electricians, both accused were supplying cannabis oil worth crores of rupees from Hyderabad to Mumbai and Pune. Police seized more than 10 kg of cannabis oil from the accused, with an estimated international market value of approximately 13 million.

Jagdalpur CSP Sumit Kumar said that, based on intelligence inputs from an informer that two smugglers from Odisha were selling drugs in Jagdalpur on a motorcycle, a search operation was launched.

Police also received information that the two smugglers possessed a large quantity of the drug oil. Kumar further said police had information that the two men were planning to supply the drug oil to major cities.