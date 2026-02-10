Bastar Pandum Winners Invited To Perform At Rashtrapati Bhawan
Competitions in 12 categories were held during the event, that included dance, singing, literature, cuisine, costumes, jewellery, painting, musical instruments and dramatics
Published : February 10, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Jagdalpur: Participants bagging the first three positions in the various competitions held during Bastar Pandum 2026 have been invited to perform at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. A dinner will also be hosted for them on the occasion. Competitions in 12 categories were held during the Bastar Pandum 2026 that included dance, singing, literature, cuisine, costumes, jewellery, painting, musical instruments and dramatics.
The awards were given to the winners of the division-level event by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The first prize winners were given a memento and a cheque of Rs 50,000.
Budhram Sodhi of Dantewada district won the first prize in the tribal dance competition, where he performed Gaur Maria. He told ETV Bharat, “Our team has been performing the Gaur dance in Bastar Pandum for the last three days. Today, we performed before the Home Minister and received the first prize. This is a proud moment for us." He added that he will continue to showcase his art in India and abroad.
"We've even performed the Gaur dance in countries like Germany. Now, we'll present our culture in Delhi as well," he said. Sodhi explained that he has been imparting training to the local youth in Gaur dance so that this tradition can continue to flourish. He is carrying forward a precious legacy handed down from his ancestors.
The turban worn by the Gaur dancers has a special significance. "We make this turban ourselves. It uses Gaur horns, peacock, hen, and myna feathers, cowries and bamboo sticks. We have been preserving this traditional attire since the time of our ancestors," Sidhi explained.
Meanwhile, Meena Mudami of Dantewada district won the first prize in the tribal song competition. "We sing Gondi songs. In a few days, we will go to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a meal and a song performance," she said.
Bastar Pandum 2026 was inaugurated by the President Droupadi Murmu on February 7 at Jagdalpur. In her address, the President said that the traditions and culture of Bastar have always attracted people, but unfortunately, this region was plagued by Naxalism for four decades. As a result, people here suffered immensely.
The youth, tribals, and Dalit residents were the worst affected. But, due to the decisive action taken by the Government of India against the Maoist terror, the atmosphere of insecurity, fear, and mistrust that prevailed for years is now coming to an end. Those associated with Naxalism are abandoning the path of violence, bringing peace back to the lives of the citizens, she said.
Read More