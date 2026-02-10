ETV Bharat / state

Bastar Pandum Winners Invited To Perform At Rashtrapati Bhawan

Jagdalpur: Participants bagging the first three positions in the various competitions held during Bastar Pandum 2026 have been invited to perform at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. A dinner will also be hosted for them on the occasion. Competitions in 12 categories were held during the Bastar Pandum 2026 that included dance, singing, literature, cuisine, costumes, jewellery, painting, musical instruments and dramatics.

The awards were given to the winners of the division-level event by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The first prize winners were given a memento and a cheque of Rs 50,000.

Budhram Sodhi of Dantewada district won the first prize in the tribal dance competition, where he performed Gaur Maria. He told ETV Bharat, “Our team has been performing the Gaur dance in Bastar Pandum for the last three days. Today, we performed before the Home Minister and received the first prize. This is a proud moment for us." He added that he will continue to showcase his art in India and abroad.

"We've even performed the Gaur dance in countries like Germany. Now, we'll present our culture in Delhi as well," he said. Sodhi explained that he has been imparting training to the local youth in Gaur dance so that this tradition can continue to flourish. He is carrying forward a precious legacy handed down from his ancestors.