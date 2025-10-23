Bastar Olympics 2025 Gets Overwhelming Response
The event is expected to be a bridge of trust and dialogue between the government and the public in the region infamous for Naxalite violence.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Raipur: Sports can be a vehicle of social change. This can be seen in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, where a record number of people are showing enthusiasm for the competitions to be held in the Bastar Olympics 2025.
Till now, 3,91,289 athletes from the seven districts of Bastar division have registered for the event. These include 1,63,668 men and 2,27,621 women. Once the registration is over, block-level competitions will be held from October 25 to November 5. This will be followed by district-level and division-level competitions.
The exercise will culminate with the finals for various sporting events. The exercise is being carried out with the aim of bringing Bastar's sporting talent to the national stage.
The events that will be a part of the Bastar Olympics 2025 include track and field events, along with various recognised games. The participants will be competing in track and field events, including 100m, 200m, 400m, long jump, high jump, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw and 4x100m relay.
There will also be district-level competitions for archery, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton, karate, volleyball and tug of war, along with hockey and weightlifting. The tug of war will be held even for the senior women’s category.
The event is expected to promote modern sports, besides providing a platform for showcasing the local traditions.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred to this event in one of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programs.
He said the Bastar Olympics is not just a sporting event but a platform where development and sports are converging. It is an occasion where the region’s youth are honing their talents and building a new India. This model is being seen across the country as a unique initiative of ‘peace and trust through sport’.
Interestingly, apart from the usual categories of competitors, new categories have also been introduced for the event. These categories pertain to the individuals disabled by Naxal violence and the Naxalites who have laid down their arms and surrendered.
This initiative is being termed as a historic step towards rehabilitation, revitalisation and social integration through sports. It is being claimed that the inclusion of surrendered Naxalites is expected to play a vital role in the ongoing development efforts in Bastar.
While the block-level competitions are scheduled to start from October 25, the ones at the district level will begin from November 5. Thereafter, the qualifiers will compete at the divisional level from November 24 onwards.
Sources disclosed that the winners at the district and divisional levels will receive cash prizes, medals, trophies and shields. The cash will be deposited into the players’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Division-level winners will be promoted as ‘Bastar Youth Icons’.
The organisers believe that this 'Sports for Peace' model will become a symbol of new social consciousness in Bastar.
According to the officials, the primary objective of this event is to integrate the youth of Bastar into the mainstream and unleash their talents. This initiative will not only be a sporting event but also a bridge of trust and dialogue between the government and the public.