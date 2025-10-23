ETV Bharat / state

Bastar Olympics 2025 Gets Overwhelming Response

Raipur: Sports can be a vehicle of social change. This can be seen in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, where a record number of people are showing enthusiasm for the competitions to be held in the Bastar Olympics 2025.

Till now, 3,91,289 athletes from the seven districts of Bastar division have registered for the event. These include 1,63,668 men and 2,27,621 women. Once the registration is over, block-level competitions will be held from October 25 to November 5. This will be followed by district-level and division-level competitions.

The exercise will culminate with the finals for various sporting events. The exercise is being carried out with the aim of bringing Bastar's sporting talent to the national stage.

The events that will be a part of the Bastar Olympics 2025 include track and field events, along with various recognised games. The participants will be competing in track and field events, including 100m, 200m, 400m, long jump, high jump, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw and 4x100m relay.

There will also be district-level competitions for archery, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton, karate, volleyball and tug of war, along with hockey and weightlifting. The tug of war will be held even for the senior women’s category.

The event is expected to promote modern sports, besides providing a platform for showcasing the local traditions.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred to this event in one of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programs.