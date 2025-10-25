Bastar Olympics Kicks Off At Narayanpur's Abujhmad
Published : October 25, 2025 at 5:33 PM IST
Raipur: Bastar Olympics 2025 kicked off at Katcha Pal in Narayanpur's Abujhmad on Friday.
State Home Minister Vijay Sharma, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister declared the games open. Sharma encouraged the players and appealed people to participate in large numbers in this sporting event.
The Olympics started with women's wrestling event. Earlier, Sharma reached Naxal-hit Katcha Pal village on a motorcycle and unveiled the t-shirt for the games.
Sharma later visited hotels run by women. He lauded the women and their culinary skills and said Bastar will soon be developed. The Home Minister said the goal to eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh will be achieved before deadline.
Over 3,91,289 athletes from the seven districts of Bastar division have registered for the event. These include 1,63,668 men and 2,27,621 women. Block-level competitions will be held from October 25 to November 5. This will be followed by district-level and division-level competitions.
Deputy CM of Chhattisgarh and Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Arun Saw had said last year, youths from seven districts and 32 blocks of Bastar participated in the Bastar Olympics.
Saw said Bastar Olympics was appreciated at national level. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioned Bastar Olympics in his Mann Ki Baat, which made us all proud. Bastar Olympics is a medium to provide a platform for the sports talent and talent among the youth of Bastar," he had said.
The exercise will culminate with the finals for various sporting events. The exercise is being carried out with the aim of bringing Bastar's sporting talent to the national stage.
The events that will be a part of the Bastar Olympics 2025 include track and field events, along with various recognised games. The participants will be competing in track and field events, including 100m, 200m, 400m, long jump, high jump, shot put, discus throw, javelin throw and 4x100m relay.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had chaired the closing ceremony of 2024 Bastar Olympics. He had said that the Centre and state governments have set a deadline of March 31, 2026 to eradicate Naxalism from the country.
