Bastar Olympics Kicks Off At Narayanpur's Abujhmad

Raipur: Bastar Olympics 2025 kicked off at Katcha Pal in Narayanpur's Abujhmad on Friday.

State Home Minister Vijay Sharma, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister declared the games open. Sharma encouraged the players and appealed people to participate in large numbers in this sporting event.

The Olympics started with women's wrestling event. Earlier, Sharma reached Naxal-hit Katcha Pal village on a motorcycle and unveiled the t-shirt for the games.

Sharma later visited hotels run by women. He lauded the women and their culinary skills and said Bastar will soon be developed. The Home Minister said the goal to eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh will be achieved before deadline.

Over 3,91,289 athletes from the seven districts of Bastar division have registered for the event. These include 1,63,668 men and 2,27,621 women. Block-level competitions will be held from October 25 to November 5. This will be followed by district-level and division-level competitions.