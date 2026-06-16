ETV Bharat / state

Bastar IG Sundarraj P Rewarded For His Work To Eradicate Naxalism; Appointed As IG In NIA

Raipur: In what is seen as a reward for his work to eradicate Naxalism, senior IPS officer Sundarraj P of the Chhattisgarh cadre has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In an order issued on June 16, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved his deputation and requested the Chhattisgarh government to relieve him of his duties immediately.

Sundarraj P has long led anti-Naxal operations in the Naxal-affected Bastar division. Having spearheaded numerous major operations, his appointment is viewed as a move to further strengthen the investigation of Naxal and terror-related cases at the national level.

According to the order issued by the MHA, Sundarraj P, a 2003-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Inspector General against a vacant post in the NIA. This appointment has been made under the standard terms and conditions of central deputation. The Ministry has written to the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh and the Police Headquarters, urging them to relieve him promptly so he can assume his new responsibilities.