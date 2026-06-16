Bastar IG Sundarraj P Rewarded For His Work To Eradicate Naxalism; Appointed As IG In NIA
The order for Sundarraj P's appointment in the National Investigation Agency was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Raipur: In what is seen as a reward for his work to eradicate Naxalism, senior IPS officer Sundarraj P of the Chhattisgarh cadre has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
In an order issued on June 16, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved his deputation and requested the Chhattisgarh government to relieve him of his duties immediately.
Sundarraj P has long led anti-Naxal operations in the Naxal-affected Bastar division. Having spearheaded numerous major operations, his appointment is viewed as a move to further strengthen the investigation of Naxal and terror-related cases at the national level.
According to the order issued by the MHA, Sundarraj P, a 2003-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Inspector General against a vacant post in the NIA. This appointment has been made under the standard terms and conditions of central deputation. The Ministry has written to the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh and the Police Headquarters, urging them to relieve him promptly so he can assume his new responsibilities.
Sundarraj P has been a prominent figure in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. During his tenure in the Bastar region, he established excellent coordination between security forces and the local administration. Under his leadership, several major operations were conducted, successfully inflicting heavy losses on Naxal organisations and strengthening security arrangements in affected areas.
Sundarraj P worked not only on security operations but also on strategies for development and confidence-building in Naxal-affected areas.
For the record, the NIA investigates cases related to terrorism, extremism, Naxal funding, organised crime, and anti-national activities across India.
The appointment of Sundarraj P. as an IG in the NIA is being hailed as a major achievement for the Chhattisgarh Police. Within the police force, this is viewed as a significant honour and a recognition of the professional competence of the Chhattisgarh cadre.
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