Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026: Over 9,800 Runners, Including Ex-Maoists, Take Part In Mega Sporting Event
Bastar collector Akash Chikara said the full marathon was conducted under the banner 'Bastar Heritage' for the first time.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
Jagdalpur: The Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026 is being touted as a turning point in the history of Chhattisgarh, as more than 9,800 participants, including former Naxalites, took part in the sporting event in the state's Jagdalpur.
The mega event is seen as a colourful representation of the district’s progress from a troubled past to a bright future of peace, progress, and the success of rehabilitation programmes such as ‘Poona Margem.’
Through the rehabilitation initiative, the Chhattisgarh government is urging Maoists to surrender, give up arms, and reintegrate into mainstream society. The races are of four types: 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km, covering various locations, including the historic Lalbagh Ground, ending at the picturesque Chitrakote Waterfalls, also known as the ‘Niagara of India.’
Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap noted that the marathon has demonstrated that Bastar is no longer a place of conflict but a "bastion of peace," where youth are achieving great feats in running and other prestigious exams.
The government has also promised a prize of ₹25 lakh. Additionally, authorities have created a "Bastar Category" with a free registration facility. This social integration depicted a unified image of a region that was identified by its rich cultural heritage.
The major objective of the marathon, as stressed by Bastar collector Akash Chikara and IG Sundarraj P, was to promote this region as a premier global tourism destination. The full marathon was conducted under the banner 'Bastar Heritage' for the first time.
According to Chikara, the full marathon was organised for the first time under the banner of 'Bastar Heritage.' Previously, Bastar was known for Maoism. However, it is now gaining recognition for its development. Bastar's archaeological and cultural heritage is being showcased on the global stage.
Earlier, Bastar was known for Maoism. Now, the district is being recognised as a developed region. The archaeological and cultural heritage of Bastar is being promoted globally. The major objective, as stressed by the officials, was to convey a message through this mega event that Bastar was not only beautiful but also safe. The milestone event has successfully branded this region, replacing the earlier narrative of Maoism with a brand new narrative of eco-tourism, safety, and sporting excellence.