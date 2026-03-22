ETV Bharat / state

Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026: Over 9,800 Runners, Including Ex-Maoists, Take Part In Mega Sporting Event

Jagdalpur: The Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026 is being touted as a turning point in the history of Chhattisgarh, as more than 9,800 participants, including former Naxalites, took part in the sporting event in the state's Jagdalpur.

The mega event is seen as a colourful representation of the district’s progress from a troubled past to a bright future of peace, progress, and the success of rehabilitation programmes such as ‘Poona Margem.’

Through the rehabilitation initiative, the Chhattisgarh government is urging Maoists to surrender, give up arms, and reintegrate into mainstream society. The races are of four types: 42 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km, covering various locations, including the historic Lalbagh Ground, ending at the picturesque Chitrakote Waterfalls, also known as the ‘Niagara of India.’

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap noted that the marathon has demonstrated that Bastar is no longer a place of conflict but a "bastion of peace," where youth are achieving great feats in running and other prestigious exams.