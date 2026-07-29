ETV Bharat / state

Bastar Ex-Police Welfare Committee Chief Arrested In Rs 3 Crore Financial Irregularities Case

Bastar: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested the former president of the 5th Battalion Armed Forces Employees Welfare Credit Society in Jagdalpur in connection with an alleged financial irregularity of nearly Rs 3 crore involving funds meant for security personnel.

According to Bastar Superintendent of Police (SP) Salabh Sinha, the irregularities came to light during an audit of the welfare society’s accounts last year. Officials allegedly found forged documents had been used to manipulate fixed deposits, loan accounts and other deposits belonging to personnel, resulting in the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Based on the findings, a case was registered at the Parpa police station. The accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police officials said the investigation is continuing and that the roles of other individuals are also being examined, with further action to be taken based on evidence.