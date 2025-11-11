ETV Bharat / state

Bastar Eco-Tourism Circuit Aims To Transform Naxalite Hotspot Into Hub Of Nature And Tribal Culture

Kondagaon: Bastar's Kondagaon is now moving towards a new identity. This area, once gripped by Naxalite terror, is now set to become a confluence of nature and tribal culture through development of the 'Eco-Tourism Circuit'.

This plan, initiated by Divisional Forest Officer Chudamani Singh, involves developing the forests of Mardapal and Paroda as natural tourist destinations. Under this plan, tourists on the Kondagaon-Bastar Eco-Tourism Circuit will be able to enjoy the beauty of the setting sun in the Mardapal and Puspal valleys after witnessing the sunrise from the hills of Keshkal Tatamari.

They can then proceed to famous sites like the Chitrakoot waterfall and Kanger Valley National Park. In the Mardapal area, a unique 'Devagudi Darbar' will be created, showcasing the cultural heritage of 40 parganas (administrative divisions) of Bastar.