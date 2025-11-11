Bastar Eco-Tourism Circuit Aims To Transform Naxalite Hotspot Into Hub Of Nature And Tribal Culture
Temple durbars will be created showcasing the cultural heritage of forty administrative divisions of Bastar
Published : November 11, 2025 at 6:12 PM IST
Kondagaon: Bastar's Kondagaon is now moving towards a new identity. This area, once gripped by Naxalite terror, is now set to become a confluence of nature and tribal culture through development of the 'Eco-Tourism Circuit'.
This plan, initiated by Divisional Forest Officer Chudamani Singh, involves developing the forests of Mardapal and Paroda as natural tourist destinations. Under this plan, tourists on the Kondagaon-Bastar Eco-Tourism Circuit will be able to enjoy the beauty of the setting sun in the Mardapal and Puspal valleys after witnessing the sunrise from the hills of Keshkal Tatamari.
They can then proceed to famous sites like the Chitrakoot waterfall and Kanger Valley National Park. In the Mardapal area, a unique 'Devagudi Darbar' will be created, showcasing the cultural heritage of 40 parganas (administrative divisions) of Bastar.
Replicas of the Devagudi (temples) of 40 administrative divisions will be installed. Additionally, attractions like a butterfly park, medicinal plant garden, children's park, fruit tree plantation area, and tree houses will provide tourists with a vibrant experience of Bastar's biodiversity.
White water river rafting activities will also be introduced in the Bhanwardih river in Mardapal, it will provide employment opportunities for local youth and offer a new and exciting tourism experience to Chhattisgarh. On the other hand, at the Puspal Valley View Point (Paroda), premium eco-cottages, a night camping area, a watchtower and a stargazing point will be developed on the hilltop for viewing the sunset. The picturesque view of the Indravati River from here will attract tourists.
The development of the Puspal project is proposed at a cost of Rs. 1.52 crore, and the Mardapal project at a cost of Rs. 6.10 crore. Developing these sites will not only create a sustainable source of income for the locals but will also bring a new shine to the Bastar region on Chhattisgarh's tourism map.
Chudamani Singh says, "This project is not just about tourism development, but about creating a new identity for Bastar, which has overcome Naxalism. It will establish a balance between nature, culture, and livelihoods."
