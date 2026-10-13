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Bastar Dussehra: Unique 600-Year-Old 'Jogi Bithai' Ritual Of Penance

During Jogi Bithai, a Halba tribe youth sits in penance for nine days, praying for a successful harvest and the well-being of Bastar people.

Bastar Dussehra: Unique 600-Year-Old 'Jogi Bithai' Ritual Of Penance
Daulat Kumar Nag performing underground penance (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST

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Updated : October 13, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST

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Jagdalpur: The 'Jogi Bithai' ritual, a unique tradition of the world-famous Bastar Dussehra, where a youth from Halba tribe sits in a pit-sided hole for nine days of Navratri, is celebrated in Chhattisgarh. The ritual started at the Sirhasar Bhavan in Jagdalpur.

Upholding this 600-year-old tradition, Daulat Kumar Nag, a resident of Amabal, who is the chosen 'Jogi', will observe a rigorous penance without food and water for nine days. He will hold a sanctified sword, sit cross-legged inside a four-foot-deep pit and meditate. It is believed that this spiritual practice by the Jogi ensures the smooth and peaceful conclusion of the Bastar Dussehra festival.

Bastar Dussehra: Unique 600-Year-Old 'Jogi Bithai' Ritual Of Penance
Sirhasar Bhavan in Jagdalpur (ETV Bharat)

The tradition of 'Jogi Bithai' is rooted in an ancient belief. Legend has it that years ago, during the Dussehra festival, a young man from the Halba community sat in penance near the palace, observing a fast without taking water for nine days. When the then-Maharaja learnt of this, he inquired about the reason for the penance. He explained that he was performing the spiritual practice to ensure that Bastar Dussehra concluded peacefully and without any obstacle.

Impressed by the young man's words, the Maharaja had the Sirhasar Bhavan constructed and supported the continuation of this tradition. Since then, the Jogi Bithai ritual has been observed annually, with a young man from the Halba community performing the role.

Bastar Dussehra: Unique 600-Year-Old 'Jogi Bithai' Ritual Of Penance
Chosen jogi, Daulat Kumar Nag (ETV Bharat)

"I have been serving as the Jogi for the past three years. I sit in penance for nine days to pray for a successful harvest and the well-being of the people of Bastar," Daulat Kumar Nag, the Jogi, said.

Nag explained that after offering prayers at the Mawli Devi Temple, the Goddess's sword is brought to the site. The sword is placed inside a four-foot-deep pit, where the Jogi sits. This penance lasts for nine days and throughout this period, the Jogi remains seated cross-legged within the four-foot pit.

Bastar Dussehra: Unique 600-Year-Old 'Jogi Bithai' Ritual Of Penance
Crowds gather at Jogi Bithai ritual (ETV Bharat)

Daulat said this rigorous spiritual practice is undertaken every year during Dussehra.

Unlike rest of India, where Dussehra marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, Bastar Dussehra is dedicated to local tribal history.

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Last Updated : October 13, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST

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JOGI BITHAI
BASTAR DUSSEHRA
NAVRATRI
DUSSEHRA

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