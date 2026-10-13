ETV Bharat / state

Bastar Dussehra: Unique 600-Year-Old 'Jogi Bithai' Ritual Of Penance

Jagdalpur: The 'Jogi Bithai' ritual, a unique tradition of the world-famous Bastar Dussehra, where a youth from Halba tribe sits in a pit-sided hole for nine days of Navratri, is celebrated in Chhattisgarh. The ritual started at the Sirhasar Bhavan in Jagdalpur.

Upholding this 600-year-old tradition, Daulat Kumar Nag, a resident of Amabal, who is the chosen 'Jogi', will observe a rigorous penance without food and water for nine days. He will hold a sanctified sword, sit cross-legged inside a four-foot-deep pit and meditate. It is believed that this spiritual practice by the Jogi ensures the smooth and peaceful conclusion of the Bastar Dussehra festival.

Sirhasar Bhavan in Jagdalpur (ETV Bharat)

The tradition of 'Jogi Bithai' is rooted in an ancient belief. Legend has it that years ago, during the Dussehra festival, a young man from the Halba community sat in penance near the palace, observing a fast without taking water for nine days. When the then-Maharaja learnt of this, he inquired about the reason for the penance. He explained that he was performing the spiritual practice to ensure that Bastar Dussehra concluded peacefully and without any obstacle.

Impressed by the young man's words, the Maharaja had the Sirhasar Bhavan constructed and supported the continuation of this tradition. Since then, the Jogi Bithai ritual has been observed annually, with a young man from the Halba community performing the role.

Chosen jogi, Daulat Kumar Nag (ETV Bharat)

"I have been serving as the Jogi for the past three years. I sit in penance for nine days to pray for a successful harvest and the well-being of the people of Bastar," Daulat Kumar Nag, the Jogi, said.